Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy showed his frustration after a missed penalty in overtime played a key role in the team's Game 2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

The incident occurred when Viktor Arvidsson tripped Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb, causing an awkward crash into the boards. McNabb sustained an apparent upper-body injury on the play but no penalty was called.

Shortly after McNabb left the game, the Oilers scored the game-winning goal in their 5-4 overtime victory. Postgame, Bruce Cassidy called out the referee:

"Gord (Dwyer) is looking right at it. He blew it, he missed the call. I don't know what to say. It's a can opener trip, it's a dangerous play, it's all those things, but it didn't get called so you gotta keep playing."

Cassidy emphasized how much McNabb means to the Golden Knights:

"McNabb is one of our guys that, one of the popular teammates in our room, so that is tough part of playing through, as it is not as easy as it looks. We are human, right? But at the end of the day that's the task in front of you when those happen or don't happen."

The Oilers got goals from Leon Draisaitl, Jake Walman, Vasily Podkolzin, Darnell Nurse and Evander Kane while the Golden Knights scored from Victor Olofsson (two goals), William Karlsson and Alex Pietrangelo.

Edmonton goaltender Calvin Pickard made 28 saves for the win while Vegas' Adin Hill stopped 32 shots in the losing effort.

Bruce Cassidy on Vegas' 5-4 OT loss against Edmonton

Victor Olofsson opened with a power-play goal for Vegas at 8:42 of the first period. The Oilers responded in the second, as Jake Walman tied things up before Vasily Podkolzin fired home a snapshot to give Edmonton the lead. Darnell Nurse extended it to 3-1 with a gritty goal in front of the net.

"This one will sting but I felt like we outplayed the Oilers and we deserved a better fate. We'll lick our wounds tonight and get back at it in Edmonton," Cassidy said.

William Karlsson then made it 3-2 at 18:32 of the second. Evander Kane struck a sharp wrist shot to give give 4-2 lead early in the third. But Olofsson answered with his second power-play goal of the night to bring Vegas within one.

With just under eight minutes left in regulation, Alex Pietrangelo leveled the game and forced overtime. In the extra frame, Draisaitl buried the game-winner off a setup from Connor McDavid to secure a 5-4 win.

