  Knights' Reilly Smith gives his perspective of game-winning goal with 0.4 seconds left on the clock against Oilers

Knights' Reilly Smith gives his perspective of game-winning goal with 0.4 seconds left on the clock against Oilers

By ARJUN B
Modified May 11, 2025 10:42 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn
Reilly Smith on game tying winning goal with 0.4 seconds on the clock - Source: Imagn

With just 0.4 seconds left in Game 3 of Round 2, Reilly Smith scored the winning goal to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

With the game tied 3-3, Smith took a pass from William Karlsson and fired a shot that deflected off Leon Draisaitl’s stick and went into the net.

Smith marked the clutch goal with a playful tongue-out gesture before celebrating with his excited teammates. When asked about the play after the game, Smith explained:

"Honestly, I've seen Karl use that play a few times where he forechecks and spins it out in front of the net. Jumping off the bench, I think there was around 7 seconds left. So I just tried to get there as fast as possible."
He went on to credit Karlsson in tracking the puck down and finding him. Smith added,

"I thought there was a chance, and once it popped out, I saw a lot of guys sell out. So I just hoped that I had enough time to kind of pump fake and find a lane. Worked out."

The goal was reviewed to see if the puck crossed the line.

With the 4-3 win, Vegas now trails the series 2-1. Smith's goal goes down as the third-latest regulation game-winner in Stanley Cup Playoff history behind goals by Nazem Kadri (.1 seconds) and Jussi Jokinen (.2 seconds).

Game 3 recap: Vegas 4-3 win against Oilers

Corey Perry opened the scoring at 7:19 of the first, converting a feed from Connor McDavid with a wrist shot, then tipped in Evan Bouchard’s point shot on the power play at 12:12 to make it 2-0 for the Oilers.

Nicolas Roy responded at 15:17, knocking in a rebound, and Reilly Smith tied it 2-2 just 54 seconds later with a slick backhand move. William Karlsson gave Vegas a 3-2 lead at 17:05 of the second on a give-and-go with Noah Hanifin.

Meanwhile, McDavid tied it 3-3 at 16:58 of the third, banking in a sharp-angle shot off Brayden McNabb’s skate.

"We didn't sort it out very well to let the puck get into the slot," Leon Draisaitl said. "After that, it's unlucky, it's unfortunate. It goes off my stick and I'm just trying to keep it out of the net. It's just a bad bounce."
Game 4 is on Monday at Edmonton as the Knights now trail the series 2-1 against the Oilers.

ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Alvin Amansec
