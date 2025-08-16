Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour is excited about the opportunity to represent Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. Montour was invited to Canada's Olympic Orientation Camp, which will take place in Calgary from August 26-28 and will feature 42 of the country's top hockey players.

Speaking at the Hockey Night in Muskoka charity game on Thursday, Montour expressed his enthusiasm about the invitation, stating:

"My goal was to play my best and be noticed." (per NHL.com)

The defenseman's efforts at the recent IIHF World Championships in May certainly caught the attention of Hockey Canada. He finished the tournament as the co-leading scorer among defensemen with 9 points (2 goals, 7 assists) in 8 games.

"It was nice to get that," Montour said of the Olympic camp invitation. "I think I played well at the Worlds and, I mean, I think at this point people know what I bring.“

“But to be recognized, it's very cool. And just another kind of step to, you know, hopefully playing well and doing well, and making the team."

Montour thought he had a good chance to make the 4 Nations roster, but didn't. He still appreciated watching the world’s best compete. The experience only fueled his drive to one day be part of that stage himself.

“Feel like I can put myself in a good position to be in contention this time around."Montour added.

Last season for Seattle, Montour recorded 18 goals and 41 points in 81 regular-season games.

Canada's general manager, Doug Armstrong, has stated that the team's final roster decisions will be heavily influenced by how players perform leading up to the January roster submission deadline.

Brandon Montour on Canada's Olympic Orientation Camp

Montour noted that the upcoming camp won’t involve any on-ice sessions or equipment. But it will be focused on introductions, meetings, and the chance to connect with new teammates and some familiar faces.

“It'll be fun. Just kind of getting to know guys that I haven't met, or get to see guys that I used to play with. Montour said. "Or vice versa. So it should be a good couple days for sure.”

Montour also emphasized how special it would be to make the Olympic team. He called it a huge honor to represent his country.

