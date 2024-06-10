Kris Knoblauch addresses 'uprooting' Leon Draisaitl's chemistry with linemates multiple times throughout the season

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch recently discussed the impact of changing Leon Draisaitl's linemates multiple times throughout the season.

He said players tend to elevate their performance when playing alongside Draisaitl, as it presents an opportunity to showcase their abilities and strive for their best while playing with him.

“It’s an opportunity for them to really step up and show what they can do, because when you get to play with him, you want to stay with him,” Knoblauch said (via NHL.com). “You want to be at your best.

Knoblauch highlighted the constant challenge Leon Draisaitl faces in adapting to new linemates and the chemistry-building process. The coach acknowledged the disruption caused by changing linemates but praised the German forward for his talent and productivity despite these adjustments.

“But also for Leon, it’s not always easy, because you’re always getting new linemates. You try to build some chemistry, and then I’m uprooting that. I’m changing that up. But for a player like Leon, to be able to be as productive as he has and play with so many different linemates, that says a lot about the player. He’s a tremendous talent.”

The Edmonton Oilers' offense is driven by Connor McDavid and Draisaitl. While both players form a potent duo for the team on the ice, Knoblauch reckons that the team as a whole performs better when Leon Draisaitl leads his own line.

“Obviously, him and Connor are very dangerous together, but I think overall, we’re a better team when he’s driving his own line,” Knoblauch said. “We’re always trying to find the right mix on what our lines should be.”

Draisaitl has seen several linemate switches, especially on the second line, in the layoffs. Despite, all the changes, he remains a key player for the team after McDavid. Draisaitl has racked up 28 points through 10 goals and 18 assists in 19 games this post-season.

Panthers coach showers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl with praise

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice praised McDavid and Draisaitl for being exceptional players who excel in all aspects of the game.

He acknowledged that even after trying to play perfectly and do everything right to stop them, these two players are so talented that they can still find ways to uplift the game and make an instant impact on the ice (via Sportsnet on X):

"They are truly, truly special players, because in all aspects of the game, you can do all things right and still not stop them"

Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers will hope to even the series against the Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final on Monday. The matchup returns to Amerant Arena, with the puck scheduled to drop at 8 p.m. ET.

