The Edmonton Oilers are getting ready for Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. They lead the series 1-0 after a 4-2 win in Game 1 (Tuesday). Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch spoke to the media from T-Mobile Arena ahead of the game and pointed out the team’s speed as a key factor in the victory.

Knoblauch explained that it was not just about skating fast, but also thinking quickly and working as a team.

“Our team doesn’t get enough credit for being fast,” Knoblauch said on Thursday (01:15). “It’s not just about having burners who fly up and down the ice — it’s a team mentality.”

He added that speed means anticipating plays and being in the right position to close some space.

“The fastest element in hockey isn’t just skating — it’s thinking the game, anticipating plays, and being in position to close time and space,” Knoblauch said.

In Game 1, the Oilers played well together, making fast decisions with the puck and playing strong defense. Knoblauch believes the team’s speed will be important for the rest of the series, as it will help on offense and defense.

"That takes all five guys on the ice working together," Knoblauch said. "I thought we played fast last game, especially in how we checked. We moved as a unit and took away space, and when we’re at our best, that’s what it looks like — collective, smart checking."

After the first period in Game 1, Edmonton limited the Golden Knights to only a few chances. Their strong team effort and quick play helped control the game.

Oilers keep same lineup for Game 2 vs. Golden Knights after 4-2 win

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch has kept the same lineup for Game 2 on Friday against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Oilers won Game 1 4-2, making it five straight playoff wins. Leon Draisaitl tied the game, Zach Hyman scored the go-ahead goal and Connor Brown added an insurance goal. Knoblauch praised the team's maturity in handling playoff pressure.

“That's part of having a mature, older group,” Knoblauch said, via TSN. “Players have seen a lot, a lot of good things and a lot of bad things. In the playoffs, things fluctuate. There's a lot of things that can stress out the team. No matter what happens, I think we handled it really well tonight.”

Calvin Pickard will start in goal for the sixth time, after making 15 saves on 17 shots in Game 1. Edmonton aims to extend its series lead and improve from last year's second-round loss to Vegas.

