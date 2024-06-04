Kris Knoblauch trolls Buffalo Bills' 4 Super Bowl losing streak while downplaying Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup experience

Kris Knoblauch, head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, drew attention with his comments regarding the Stanley Cup Final and the team's opponents, the Florida Panthers. During a press conference, a reporter asked Knoblauch about facing Florida who are in the finals for the second time.

Knoblauch compared the Panthers' two-time experience reaching the finals to the Buffalo Bills of the NFL. The Bills lost four straight Super Bowls from 1991 to 1994. After that run, they never made it to the Super Bowl again.

"Yeah, experience is good. I don't know how much experience is beneficial. You can ask the Buffalo Bills how important Super Bowl experience is," Knoblauch said.

Knoblauch downplayed the significance of experience, emphasizing confidence and performance as crucial factors in the upcoming series.

"But I think the biggest thing is just having confidence in play. And when our guys are playing their best, they should have a lot of confidence."

Florida Panthers will be up against Edmonton Oilers for the Stanley Cup

The Florida Panthers are all set for a showdown against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Matthew Tkachuk, once a fierce rival of the Oilers during his time with the Calgary Flames, now finds himself in a different mindset, acknowledging the intensity of the Final regardless of past rivalries.

“I don’t know. I wouldn’t say that,” Tkachuk said Tuesday, answering to whether he still dislikes the Oilers.

“But anytime you’re playing any opponent in the Stanley Cup Final, you don’t even have to have a team rivalry or any rivalry with them. Right when the puck drops, it’s going to be very intense like you’ve had that rivalry a few years."

Tkachuk's experience playing against Edmonton provides insight into the challenges the Panthers will face, especially with captain Connor McDavid.

"McDavid’s probably the fastest guy in the world, so got to be on the right side of him. If you’re even or behind him, he’s going to beat you, so we’ve got to be in front of him at all times and have layers of support,” Tkachuk said.

With a team-wide commitment to discipline, Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers aim for a Stanley Cup win.