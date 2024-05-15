Kris Letang injury: Penguins offer latest on recovery timeline for defenceman post surgery 

The Pittsburgh Penguins have provided an update on defenseman Kris Letangs recovery timeline after his recent surgery. The news was shared by the Penguins GM Kyle Dubas on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Letang underwent surgery on May 10 to repair a fractured finger on his left hand. The procedure was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York by Dr. Robert Hotchkiss. The expected recovery time for Letang is eight weeks, which shouldn't impact his availability for the start of training camp in the fall.

Despite the injury concern, Kris Letang played a full 82-game season this season, marking the first time he has achieved this feat since the 2010-11 season.

Although Kris Letang still racked up 51 points this season, his productivity on the power play dropped significantly, with only five points compared to 21 the previous campaign.

Apart from Kris Letang, John Ludvig and Matt Nieto also underwent successful surgeries

John Ludvig Post-surgery Update

John Ludvig Post-surgery Update:

John Ludvig underwent surgery on April 24 to repair the extensor tendon in his left wrist. The procedure was performed by Dr. Thomas Graham at Lehigh Valley Orthopedics.

The expected recovery time for Ludvig is four to six months. During the 2023-24 season, Ludvig recorded three goals, five points, 47 penalty minutes, 72 hits and 33 blocks in 33 games with the Penguins.

If he requires the longer end of the recovery timeline, Ludvig may miss the start of the 2024-25 season. When healthy, he's expected to compete for a spot on the Penguins' third defensive pairing.

Matt Nieto Post-surgery Update

Matt Nieto Post-surgery Update:

Matt Nieto underwent successful reconstructive MCL surgery on May 2 on his left knee. The procedure was performed at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Minnesota by Dr. Robert LaPrade.

The expected recovery time for Nieto is six to seven months. Nieto last played on November 30, 2023, and underwent laparoscopic surgery on his right knee in January. Given his new recovery timeline, he's not expected to return until November at the earliest.

When healthy, Nieto will compete for a bottom-six role with the team. In the 2023-2024 regular season, Nieto scored one goal and provided three assists for a total of four points.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will continue to monitor the recovery progress of Letang, Ludvig, and Nieto as they prepare for the upcoming season.