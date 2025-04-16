Kris Letang injury: Penguins star undergoes successful heart surgery

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Wednesday, April 16, that defenseman and alternate captain Kris Letang underwent successful surgery to repair a hole in his heart.
The star player's recovery time is expected to be four to six weeks, but the Penguins' season is over. It will end on Thursday night with one final game, without Letang, but they're not heading to the playoffs this year. Letang will be healthy for next season.
The star defenseman has had two strokes during his hockey career. The last one occurred in 2022, and the Penguins have stated that the hole, which has now been repaired, was the cause of the strokes.
Generally speaking, according to medical experts, everyone has this hole in their heart, but it closes after birth. For certain people, including Letang, that hasn't happened, though.
After Letang's second stroke, he got back on the ice 12 days later and said he wasn't feeling any effects, but he wants to avoid any strokes in the future. The team said that he had a patent foramen ovale, which is just a small hole in the organ. The successful surgery was performed at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital by Dr. Conrad Smith.
Penguins prospect set to join team in absence of Kris Letang
With Kris Letang on the sidelines for the final game of the 2024-25 NHL season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have an open spot on the roster. That is going to Filip Kral.
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said about Kral via Pittsburgh Hockey Now:
“He’s not the biggest guy. He’s going to have to defend hard with his stick, his mobility, his quickness.”
He's a defenseman, but Kral does have seven goals and 22 assists in 59 games with Wilkes-Barre, the Penguins' affiliate, this season. Sullivan added:
“Kral obviously is a puck-moving guy. His mobility, his ability to get to pucks. He has some offensive instincts. That’s, essentially, the game he’s going to play.”
Kral said he was surprised to get the call-up, but with Letang not available, the Penguins need someone on defense, and Kral can be that during a meaningless game to close out a disappointing season.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama