"Kuch clears McFraud" "NOT getting 100 assists" - NHL fans react with Connor McDavid's 100 assist season now in jeopardy

The news of Connor McDavid's continued absence from the Edmonton Oilers' lineup has shocked his NHL fanbase, particularly with the star forward's milestone 100th assist for the season now in jeopardy. McDavid's lower-body injury has sidelined him for three consecutive games.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman's post on X confirming McDavid's absence against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night only added to the uncertainty surrounding the situation.

"EDM coach Kris Knoblauch says Connor McDavid will not play tonight vs VCR," Friedman wrote.

With McDavid remaining day-to-day and participating in optional morning skates, fans are left to speculate about the severity of his injury and the likelihood of reaching the coveted 100-assist mark.

Amid the speculation, fans on X expressed their thoughts and concerns.

"He's fine they are just resting him for the playoffs nhl's version of 'load management,'" a fan wrote, suggesting that McDavid's absence might be a strategic move.

"Makes sense, why risk it and play him against Canucks in what’s probably gonna be a physical game, better to play him against Sharks," another wrote, emphasizing the prudence of not risking McDavid's health.

However, some fans are more focused on the bigger picture, emphasizing Connor McDavid's readiness for the playoffs as the top priority.

"Good, he can (and will) get 100th assist the last game. more important hes ready for the playoffs. skip the last game too connor needs it. him getting 100 assists isnt going to change how anyone sees him," a fan commented.

The collective sentiment among NHL fans is a mix of anticipation, concern and understanding, recognizing both McDavid's achievements and the team's broader playoff aspirations.

"Kuch clears McFraud," a post read.

"Bro is NOT getting 100 assists," another fan wrote.

"Hoping ghe would get 100 assists, but instead we have to listen all night about Matthews and the Leafs yet again for another installment of Rogers MLSE HNIC. Can’t wait to change the channel during intermission," said one fan.

"EDM coach saying hell to history and just letting Kucherov get it first," a fan wrote.

However, what stood out was Friedman referring to Vancouver as VCR. Fans noticed it and didn't miss the opportunity to leave a fitting reply.

"Will he play vs DVD?" a fan replied.

"That's OK, rest him up for the big matchup vs Bluray" a fan humorously wrote.

Connor McDavid's lower-body injury sidelines him for the Edmonton Oilers game against the Vancouver Canucks. Despite feeling good and skating before the matchup, he opted to rest to prioritize his health for the playoffs.

"I never want to miss games, I really don't. It's frustrating," McDavid said. "At the end of the day we're after bigger things here. Everyone being healthy is priority No. 1." (via Sportsnet)

Connor McDavid's remarkable season with 130 points and 99 assists adds significance to his potential return and impact on Edmonton's playoff aspirations.