Kyle Connor’s agent speaks out on pushing Jets management to secure 'free agent'-style contract for his client

This week Winnipeg Jets signed forward Kyle Connor to an eight-year, $96 million extension. The contract has a $12 million average annual value (AAV). It includes significant signing bonuses and a full no-move clause, a first for the team.

Connor’s agent, Rich Evans of Wasserman Hockey, played a key role in negotiating the deal. Speaking in an interview with The Athletic, Evan said he wanted a “free-agent-style” contract with large signing bonuses and full control over Connor’s team.

"From the outset of the [contract] negotiations [for Connor], we stressed to Winnipeg management that we were looking for a ‘free agent deal.’," Evan said, via The Atheltic. "To us, that meant having a large component of the contract in signing bonus, and the contract also had to include a full no-move clause for the entire eight years.

"It was extremely important to KC that he would have full control over where he played for the rest of his career, with the goal of finishing his career in Winnipeg."

The Jets had never agreed to these provisions before. After negotiations, they gave Kyle Connor $41 million in signing bonuses. And the full no-move clause gives Connor the right to decide his future.

"We understood that the Jets had never agreed to these provisions before, and there was a lot of back and forth on these issues," Evan said. "And to the Jets credit, they eventually agreed to the $12 AAV, the signing-bonus structure, and the no-move clause."

Connor led the Jets last season, scoring his career high of 97 points. Previously, he scored 93 points in the 2021-22 season, scoring 47 goals. Connor has been a strong scorer since 2017-18, recording at least 30 goals in seven seasons.

Scott Arniel praised Kyle Connor’s new contract

Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel praised Kyle Connor’s new eight-year NHL contract. Arniel called Connor a fantastic player and said finishing it before the season avoids distractions.

"To hear it was completed... so it's not kind of a distraction, it's awesome," Arniel said, via NHL.com. "I've been able to coach [Connor] for the past few years. Fantastic individual, ...one of the elite goal-scorers in the League, and to have him here for a long time, that's great for us."

The Jets open at home against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Last season, Winnipeg won the Presidents’ Trophy with 116 points and reached the second playoff round.

With Kyle Connor secured, the Jets have a strong core ready for the new season. The new contract also sets a new standard for future Jets contracts.

