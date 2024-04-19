Kyle Dubas has a definitive answer addressing recent Sidney Crosby trade rumors

Amid speculations and trade rumors surrounding Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, general manager Kyle Dubas came forward with a definitive answer. Dubas, who completed his first season at the helm, addressed the recent talks about Crosby's potential departure from the Penguins:

"The intention has always been clear. I think he should finish his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"How long that is? I'm not going to put any limits on Sidney Crosby. He's capable of great things and is still performing at an extraordinarily high level."

Expand Tweet

It was kind of expected from Dubas. In his 19 seasons, the impact Sidney Crosby has had on the Penguins is likely the reason behind it. If ever Sidney Crosby leaves the Penguins, it will most likely be his decision. Time has changed since Wayne Gretzky's move to LA Kings and in the age of social media one-sided decision could backfire.

Earlier, some NHL analysts like, Paul Bissonnette, suggested that Crosby should not waste his talent with the Penguins if the team is not providing enough support. But, that's where love and respect come into play. Leaving your team is not so easy.

Sidney Crosby shares his intention to continue playing for the Penguins

Sidney Crosby has one year remaining on his current contract, a 12-year deal worth over $100 million signed in 2012. The 36-year-old superstar expressed his intention to discuss a contract extension with the Penguins management during the offseason.

During a recent media availability, following the end of the regular season, Crosby said:

"I don't really think like that. I've always just gone year to year. That's always kind of served me well, as far as how I evaluate my game and that sort of thing. There's always a lot of factors. But I think that's separate from talking contract."

Crosby showed up this season for the Penguins, especially toward the end when they were making a last-ditch effort for the playoffs.

Crosby had 30 points in just 18 games, which is insane considering his age. And even though they narrowly missed the playoffs again, Crosby's individual stats were off the charts. He scored 42 goals and 94 points in 82 games. That's the kind of play that makes fans appreciate Crosby even more.

And let's not forget that he tied Gretzky for the most point-per-game seasons earlier in the year. It just goes to show his consistency and how he's been dominating the game for so long.

As discussions about Crosby's future unfold in the coming months, Penguins fans can remain assured that their captain's legacy will likely remain firmly rooted in Pittsburgh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback