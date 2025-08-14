Kyle Dubas gets candid about his 'biggest regret' during tenure as Maple Leafs GM

Kyle Dubas recently spoke about the move he regrets when he was the Toronto Maple Leafs' general manager. The Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations was candid with his response.

Ad

"I know you’re not supposed to look back but the biggest regret by far is actually Mason Marchment," Dubas said on Tuesday (2:31:27), via “The Cam & Strick Podcast.” "By far.”

Dubas added that Marchment signed an AHL contract and followed a set program to improve his strength and skating. He was sent to the ECHL but did not play, focusing instead on building his game. Dubas noted that Marchment never complained and worked hard through the process.

Ad

Trending

The trade happened when the Leafs wanted more scoring. Former Florida Panthers GM Dale Tallon offered Denis Malgin for Marchment in a straight swap. Dubas said there was “lots of thinking” and it “felt like months” before he agreed. Malgin did not meet expectations in Toronto; however, Marchment developed into a reliable forward who could play a physical game and score.

Dubas did not call the William Nylander holdout, the Mitch Marner contract talks or playoff losses his biggest mistake. He said Marchment’s departure hurt more because the team later missed his style of play.

Ad

“Mason just was so competitive and talented and had gone through our program for all that time,” Dubas said. “And so that’s the one that really more than any others by far.”

Marchment joined Toronto as an undrafted free agent in March 2018. He moved to the Panthers in November 2020 and played there for two seasons before signing with Dallas. He joined Seattle in June.

Ad

Ad

Kyle Dubas also commented on Mitch Marner trade and Auston Matthews’ recovery

During the same podcast appearance, Kyle Dubas spoke about Mitch Marner’s trade to the Vegas Golden Knights. He called Marner a great player and a good person, and said he hopes the trade works well for everyone involved.

"He just started his own family, you know," Dubas said on Tuesday, via “The Cam & Strick Podcast.” "I hope it works out well for everybody.

Ad

Marner signed an eight-year $96 million contract before the trade.

Dubas also discussed Auston Matthews’ growth as a player and leader. Matthews served as Team USA’s captain in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, which Dubas praised, and he said he expects him to return 100 percent.

"It’s been great to see him continue to evolve, and I hope that he gets back to 100 percent," Dubas said.

Last season was Matthews' first as the Leafs' captain. He recorded 33 goals and 78 points despite missing 15 games with an injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama