The LA Kings lost 7-4 to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 on Friday at Rogers Place. The Kings gave up two quick goals in the third period and could not recover. Despite the loss, defensemen Mikey Anderson and Drew Doughty stayed calm after the game.

Anderson, who signed an eight-year, $33,000,000 contract, said there was no panic in the locker room.

"I don't think there's any panic in the group. No one's worried about it," Anderson said.

He added:

"I think everyone's feeling good.....guys know what we have as a team, just keep playing hard."

Doughty, the LA Kings' $88,000,000 defenseman, also downplayed the loss.

"We're going to forget about this game. We didn't play poorly," Doughty said. "There's no doubt in my mind about that......it was just two good teams playing for the series. Forget about it, move on, get the win next game."

The Oilers changed the game late in the third period. Evander Kane tied it 4-4 after a scramble at the net. Evan Bouchard then scored on the power play just 10 seconds later to give Edmonton a 5-4 lead. Connor McDavid and Connor Brown each added an empty-net goal to seal the 7-4 win.

Even after the loss, Anderson and Doughty made it clear the LA Kings are not worried. They believe they can make a comeback in Game 4 on Sunday.

Coach Jim Hiller's statement on the LA Kings' review

In Game 3, Jim Hiller challenged Evander Kane’s goal for goalie interference. The goal was first reviewed for a kicking motion. Officials ruled Kane kicked the puck but then scored with his stick. Hiller used a timeout and challenged the goal again. The officials reviewed it and allowed the goal to stand.

The failed challenge gave the Kings a delay-of-game penalty. The Oilers got a power play because of it and utilized their chance with Evan Bouchard's goal. After the game, Hiller spoke about the decision to challenge.

"We had a good look at (the video), we took plenty of time, and we felt it was goalie interference. So we challenged it," Hiller said, via Sportsnet. "Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose on those. Tonight we lost — and it cost us big-time."

The Oilers cut the Kings’ series lead to 2-1 and avoided falling into a 3-0 series hole. They did it without their top defenseman, Mattias Ekholm, due to injury.

