LA Kings HC Jim Hiller addresses failed challenge on Evander Kane's goal that proved extremely costly

LA Kings coach Jim Hiller talked to the media after the team lost 7-4 to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 on Friday. He talked about the failed challenge on Evander Kane’s goal. The play started when Kane scored the tying goal at 4-4. The puck hit his skate but was then knocked in with his stick.

The league reviewed it for a kicking motion but allowed the goal. Hiller then used the team’s timeout and challenged for goalie interference, saying they took time to review the play and thought it was an interference. After the review, the officials ruled the goal was good.

"We got a good look at it," Hiller said. "We took plenty of time, and we felt it was goalie interference, so we challenged it. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose on those and tonight, lost and cost us big time. No other way around it."

The failed challenge gave Edmonton a power play, and they scored just 10 seconds into that power play. Evan Bouchard scored to give the Oilers a 5-4 lead.

"Well, all those things go into it, and that's why, you know, again, we take a time out," Hiller said. "We understand the situation. We don't want to give them a power play. But clearly we felt that that challenge was in our favor. The league disagreed."

The LA Kings had to kill the penalty but failed, and Hiller called the sequence a tough stretch.

"You move on," Hiller said. "The next step would have been for us to kill the penalty. That didn't happen either. So it's a tough it's a tough stretch for us. There's no question - that's hockey, that's playoff hockey."

Kane had one goal, one assist, and four shots in the game. This was his strong comeback in his second game after missing the whole regular season due to injuries.

The LA Kings allowed four third period goals

The LA Kings lost 7-4 to the Edmonton Oilers after allowing four goals in the third period. Drew Doughty, Adrian Kempe, Kevin Fiala, and Trevor Moore scored goals for the Kings.

Evan Bouchard and Connor Brown each scored two goals for the Oilers. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Kane also added goals for Edmonton. The Kings now lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Goalie Calvin Pickard made 25 saves for the Oilers and LA Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper made 29 out of 34 goals. Now, Game 4 will be played on Sunday in Edmonton.

