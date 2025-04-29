LA Kings HC Jim Hiller sends clear message to team ahead of crucial Game 5 against Edmonton Oilers - "Keep playing the same way"

The LA Kings are getting ready for Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers. The series is tied 2-2, and the winner will gain a lead, forcing the other to face elimination in Game 6. On Tuesday morning, Kings's coach Jim Hiller spoke to the media before the game.

In the last two games, LA had the lead but lost in the third period. Edmonton came back both times and won. The most recent Game 4 ended with a 4-3 loss in overtime. Speaking about which, Hiller was asked about shortening the bench.

If we don't consider the overtime, many of the LA Kings's players received less ice time.

Adrian Kempe played nearly three and a half minutes less,

Anze Kopitar played nearly two and a half minutes less than his average of 22:27,

Andrei Kuzmenko played almost four minutes less than his average of 18:42.

Players like Joel Edmundson played nearly two minutes more than their average time on ice of 24:51.

Jill Hiller said that shortening the bench probably had an effect and admitted that the strategy may have hurt them in Game 4.

When asked if he would continue shortening the bench, Hiller said that he could resort to it.

"I hope so. You know," Hiller said. [8:28] "I think we were 29 seconds from winning the game and probably wouldn't even ask me that if we had won the game. But we didn't. We went into overtime, we did look a little sluggish, so that's a fair question coming forward.

"So, yeah, I would say if we're going to go overtime and double overtime, probably that won't be working out very well for us. But, you know, I might mix some more guys in, get a little bit more. That was the intention — sometimes it goes different ways. You always start with good intentions and sometimes you’ve got to react."

Jill Hiller’s message before Game 5 is clear. The LA Kings must play a full game and should not sit back late.

LA Kings Darcy Kuemper is a Vezina Trophy finalist

Darcy Kuemper has had an impressive season with the LA Kings. He was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to the best goaltender in the NHL. Kuemper joined the Kings in June 2022 after being traded from the Washington Capitals. Since then, he has become a key netminder for the team.

“It’s pretty cool. Obviously, a lot of thanks to my teammates and to Mike Buckley, the goalie coach, for how much they helped me throughout the year. Obviously, I wouldn’t have been named without those guys,” Kuemper said on Monday morning in Edmonton.

Kuemper - who ended the 2024-25 season with a .922 save percentage and 2.02 GAA - is looking beyond the accolades and is focused on helping the LA Kings succeed in the playoffs.

