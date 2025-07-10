NHL analyst Ryan Rishaug claimed that the Edmonton Oilers' lack of progress in contract extension negotiations with superstar Connor McDavid shouldn't be a cause for concern.

McDavid, who has one year left on his current 8-year, $100 million deal, became eligible to sign an extension with Edmonton from July 1st. However, after a week later, talks appear to be in a holding pattern.

When asked for an update on SportsCentre, Rishaug downplayed any notion that the lack of movement was problematic. He stated that after some preliminary high-level discussions about the team's direction, GM Stan Bowman pressed pause to focus on free agency and trades.

"I think it's a holding pattern right now, and I think that's okay… It was a long, emotional season again for McDavid and the Oilers. So it wouldn't surprise me if there is a little bit of breathing room that's needed from McDavid's end to get his bearings and get settled in." Rishaug said. (3:13)

“The fact that they're not right into the nitty-gritty of this right now in terms of contract and dollars and hard negotiations—I don't view that as concerning at all.”he added.

Rishaug emphasized his confidence that an extension will ultimately get done, and it's just a matter of nailing down the specifics when the time is right.

McDavid led the Oilers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances, though they fell just short against Florida this year.

During the regular season, he tallied 26 goals and 100 points in just 67 games. McDavid added another 33 points in 22 playoff contests.

NHL analyst Martin Biron's take on Connor McDavid's possible contract extension

Speaking on TSN's FanDuel Overdrive, analyst Martin Biron discussed the looming contract extension for Connor McDavid. With the salary cap expected to rise to about $103.5 million next season, McDavid will be eligible to sign for up to 20% of the cap, around $20 million per year.

However, Biron doesn't think McDavid will demand the full amount. He predicts McDavid could sign a short-term, two-year deal for around $18 million per season.

“I think $18 million is the number, but I wouldn't be surprised if Connor McDavid, if the Oilers are solid, says, "I'll go to $16 million on a two-year deal." But you know that's coming with strings attached—that in two years, if it's not good, it's bye-bye, and I'm gone."

Biron expects Connor McDavid to sign a short-term bridge deal worth $16–18 million, but warns the Oilers must build a Cup-contending team or risk losing him in free agency.

