Lane Hutson and Macklin Celebrini are turning it on the NHL as two rookies in contention for the Calder Trophy. Before turning professionals, the two paired up alongside each other for Boston University for a single season (2023-24).

On Tuesday, in the San Jose Sharks clubhouse, Celebrini wore teammate Willie Smith's Boston College jersey. Celebrini's Boston University Terriers are rivals of Boston College Eagles.

The reason Celebrini had to wear the jersey of his alma mater's rivals was because Boston College beat Boston University 8-2. Celebrini and Smith had placed a bet that resulted in the Sharks forward pulling off the stunt.

His former Boston University teammate and Canadiens defender Lane Hutson commented on the incident after their game against San Jose on Wednesday. He said:

"Yeah, I didn't love that, (laughs) but, uh, you know, a deal is a deal. So, you know, hopefully the Terriers could take care of the Eagles in the Beanpot final."

The future matchup between both teams will be at the Beanpot Final, a tournament that has college hockey teams from the Greater Boston Area battle it out. This will be the 24th meeting between both teams in the championship showdown. BU has an upper hand in the head-to-head matchups (12-11).

Macklin Celebrini reasserts comments about Lane Hutson at the start of the season

There has been much media chatter around the two former Boston University teammates to be crowned as the best rookie of the NHL for the 2024-25 season.

Both were asked about their thoughts on the matter, with Macklin Celebrini being the latest to brush aside any competition and instead focus on how "special" Lane Hutson has been for the Habs.

“I said at the start of the year in a couple interviews, that he’s gonna do well,” Celebrini said. “He’s a special player, and I think now people are starting to believe that. There’s a good reason why [he’s done] what he’s done this year. But also, the plays that that didn’t result in any points, some of those plays that he’s made, show the kind of player he’s going to be.”

Hutson repaid the favor after their 4-3 win against the Sharks, saying:

"Yeah, it's special to just see what he's been able to do so far. I've seen it up close last year playing with him and seeing him dominating every level he's been at. You know, he went to USHL, college, the NHL it's just... every level he seems prepared for and to see him dominate, it's pretty cool.

While Hutson has averaged over 22 minutes of ice time for the Canadiens —making him the team’s second-highest player in this regard — Celebrini has accumulated 39 points across 44 games with San Jose. Both of them are fated to become major stars for their individual franchises in the future.

