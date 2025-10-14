  • home icon
  Lane Hutson's agent makes bold admission on contract negotiations with Canadiens before $70.8M deal

Lane Hutson's agent makes bold admission on contract negotiations with Canadiens before $70.8M deal

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Oct 14, 2025 16:29 GMT
Sean Coffey spoke about Lane Hutson&rsquo;s contract talks (Image Credit: IG @lanehutson_)
Sean Coffey spoke about Lane Hutson's contract talks (Image Credit: IG @lanehutson_)

Lane Hutson’s agent, Sean Coffey, spoke about his client’s contract talks with the Montreal Canadiens. Hutson signed an eight-year, $70.8 million contract with Montreal on Monday. The deal starts next season and gives him an average salary of $8.85 million.

Speaking about Hutson's new contract in an interview with TVA Sports, Coffey said Hutson wanted to finish the deal quickly.

“We were in Detroit, and it was Lane who pushed for it to be concluded," Coffey said. "…He never wanted to chase every dollar…He loves the fans and his teammates…He didn’t want to become a distraction…”
Lane Hutson wanted to stay focused on hockey and avoid being a distraction. He already likes being in Montreal, which he has stated in the past after winning the Calder trohpy.

"I’m lucky to be part of the Montreal Canadiens and be a part of such a great support system with all my friends and family." Hutson said, in June.

Even, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said he was impressed by Hutson’s commitment to the Habs.

"He wanted to make sure we understood how much he wanted to be here," Hughes said. "And how hard he was going to work,"

Rumors had predicted an even higher AAV for Lane Hutson before the new extension. Additionally, the 21-year-old defenseman was in the last year of his rookie contract. So, he could've signed for an even higher figure after the season, based on his performance.

"[Hutson] He's not a fool, he knows where the market is going," Coffey said about Lane signing after the 2025-26 season. "He's well aware of the type of contract he could have gotten if he had waited a year."
"But he never wanted to chase every dollar, and that's partly because of the market. He loves the fans and his teammates. There's a lot of noise in this market and he didn't want to become a distraction to the team or his teammates."
Lane Hutson assisted on game-winner for Habs

Montreal Canadiens won 3-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Cole Caufield scored first on a power play in the second period. But, Chicago’s Sam Rinzel tied the game a few minutes later. Zack Bolduc gave Montreal a 2-1 lead, but Connor Bedard made it 2-2 for Chicago.

With 15 seconds left, Kaiden Guhle scored the game-winning goal. Lane Hutson and Juraj Slafkovsky assisted on the play, helping set up the shot through traffic.

"The 10 seconds, 20 seconds before that were crazy," Guhle said.

With this win, the Habs managed to get two more points. They want to get into playoffs, building on last season's progress.

Ankit Kumar

Edited by Ankit Kumar
