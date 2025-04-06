"Last night was so surreal": Jakob Chychrun's wife Olivia reacts to Alex Ovechkin tying Wayne Gretzky's all-time scoring record

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin matched Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL scoring record with his two-goal night against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. His teammate Jakob Chychrun’s wife Olivia was in attendance at Capital One Arena on the special night.

Ad

On Saturday, Olivia Chychrun posted a clip of the special moment on her Instagram stories captured right after Alex Ovechkin’s record breaking moment. The video was taken from the arena when the Capitals teammates rushed to Ovechkin to celebrate his second goal of the night.

In the caption, Olivia tagged Ovechkin’s wife Nastasiya and wrote:

“Last night was so surreal. Congratulations on such an amazing achievement! Banza make her dance @nastyashubskaya”

Ad

Trending

Ovechkin’s first goal of the night came in the first period assisted by teammate Dylan Strome. The second one came in the third period during a power play. Ovi took his famous shot from the left faceoff circle and scored off a pass from John Carlson to go level with Wayne Gretzky’s 894 goal tally, which is the highest in NHL history.

The crowd cheered loudly as his goal song “Shake, Rattle & Roll” played in the arena right after his second goal of the night. His teammates rushed to him and the team mascot Slapshot flipped the goal counter from 893 to 894.

Ad

Sidney Crosby makes his feelings known after Alex Ovechkin’s historic feat

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin have been longtime rivals in the league. On Saturday, Crosby addressed Ovi’s historic feat and made his feelings known about the milestone achievement by the Capitals forward.

“It was pretty exciting. Just that last couple of minutes, when he kept pushing, trying to get that next one. I think for anyone who is a fan of the game and appreciates what he's doing, it's pretty cool to see,” Crosby said about watching Ovechkin's pursuit of history. (per NHL.com)

Ad

He made sure to give Ovechkin his flowers and mentioned that he had anticipated the Great Eight to accomplish the feat someday.

“I thought he was going to get it before the end of that (game)," Crosby said. “It was just a matter of time the last couple of years. Especially — what he's done this year is pretty incredible. At this point, it's just a matter of time.”

With six games left this season, Ovechkin’s next chance to break the record is Sunday against the New York Islanders. One more goal and he will be the NHL’s all-time leading scorer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama