"Last year doesn't mean anything" for Connor McDavid as Oilers look to take on LA Kings in Round 1

Connor McDavid made it clear before Game 1 that last season's playoff run is in the past. Speaking to the media on Sunday, he said the Edmonton Oilers are focused on this year. Heading into the playoffs this postseason, the Oilers will face the LA Kings in the first round for the third straight year.
"It doesn't change at all,” McDavid said. “Last year doesn't mean anything. It's a new year, a new round, a new series. Last year doesn't mean anything. Great experience to lean on, but we've got to be ready for a real good LA team, and we're excited for the challenge."
The Oilers had a rough start to the 2023-24 season with a 3-9-1 record. That led to a coaching change in November. Kris Knoblauch took over and turned things around quickly.
The Oilers finished second in the Pacific Division with a 49–27–6 record. They went on a 16-game win streak during the season. Zach Hyman led the team with 54 goals, while McDavid recorded 100 assists.
In the postseason, captain Connor McDavid had 42 points in 25 playoff games. That included eight goals and 34 assists. He broke Wayne Gretzky’s record for most assists in one postseason. Only Gretzky and Mario Lemieux had more total points in a single playoff year.
Even though the Oilers lost in Game 7 of the finals against the Florida Panthers, McDavid won the Conn Smythe Trophy.
McDavid had another strong season despite injuries and a suspension. He played 67 games and still hit the 100-point mark. He scored 26 goals and added 74 assists. His 1.49 points per game was his lowest in six years. Still, he remains one of the top players in the league.
Edmonton Oilers' late-season struggle with Connor McDavid, Draisaitl and other players injured
The Edmonton Oilers were struggling late in the season this year with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and some other key injuries. But McDavid returned to the lineup with 5 games left. He provided nine assists in the first three games after his return and helped the Oilers qualify for the playoffs with three consecutive wins.
Connor McDavid had to rest in the fourth game before returning for the final game and completed his 100-point season. He became the 4th player in NHL history to have eight 100-point seasons.
Oilers lost 5-0 to Kings in the second-to-last game of the season in the absence of their two best players and other injury struggles. But now, those players are expected to return for Game 1 to help the team.
