"Lay a f***g beating on Sam Bennett": Sean Avery demands Matt Rempe in Rangers' squad against Florida Panthers

Former New York Rangers star Sean Avery has demanded that forward Matt Rempe be included in the Blue Shirts' lineup for their clash against the Florida Panthers. The New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers are gearing up for an intense Game 1 of their Eastern Conference final, which will take place at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Just like NHL fans, Avery is also fired up about the upcoming showdown between the Rangers and Panthers. In a passionate Instagram post, Avery demanded that Matt Rempe should be in the lineup for Game 1. He reckons that Rempe's physical presence on the ice could help the Rangers send a strong message to the Panthers, especially going against Sam Bennett.

"I need Matt Rempe in the lineup. I don't think it's the worst idea to send Rempe out to lay a f*****g beating on Sam Bennett in game one…will kill off the five-minute major," Avery said. "We will send a message that the New York Rangers are here for war because I can promise you the Florida Panthers are not coming to New York to take in a Broadway show. They are coming for a f*****g war."

According to him, having Matt Rempe in the lineup is crucial because he can bring something special to the team.

"The New York Rangers are in a major battle. This is the toughest test that they have had this team we're gonna see what this team is made up but Rempe needs to be in the lineup. He needs to hold those guys accountable. And the guy has the secret sauce."

The Panthers have been known for their physical style throughout the regular season, leading the NHL in hits (2,348). Even in the playoffs, they continue to bring the heat, leading with 517 hits.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, they have been called for the second-most penalties in the playoffs (171 PIM), showing their aggressive approach on the ice. Fans can expect it to be a highly intense series as the Panthers look to give their all to make it back to the Stanley Cup final for the second consecutive time.

"Plays with a lot of grit"- Matt Rempe on Matthew Tkachuk

Ahead of Game 1, Matt Rempe expressed his admiration for Matthew Tkachuk. He described the player as someone who plays with a lot of "grit" and "edge". Rempe also said that he enjoyed watching Tkachuk play when he was with the Calgary Flames.

"Plays with a lot of grit & edge, gets under your skin, just mean. I can't say enough good things about him," Rempe said. "I was a Calgary kid & he played for CGY, so it was a lot of fun watching him. When he left, it broke my heart a little bit."

Expand Tweet

Rempe is in his rookie season with the New York Rangers. The 21-year-old forward has accumulated one point in seven playoff games. However, it remains to be seen whether head coach Peter Laviolette will opt to start him in Game 1 against the Panthers on Wednesday.