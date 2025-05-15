Leafs' Brandon Carlo, $60,000,000 D-man address angry fans tossing their sweaters on ice following Game 5 loss to Panthers

Following a shocking 6-1 defeat to the Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs fans threw their discarded jerseys onto the ice before they left. There was real frustration, so much so that fans parted ways with jerseys that cost upwards of $150.

The Leafs had returned home after seeing a 2-0 lead evaporate, but their fans couldn't spur them on to victory. Instead, they were embarrassed and outscored by five goals.

Defenseman Morgan Reilly, who is amid an eight-year, $60 million contract, addressed the scene in his media availability on Thursday:

"It's tough, but they have the right to do what they want. We need to play better. When that doesn't happen, everyone's upset."

He wasn't the only player to discuss the fans' disappointment. Fellow defenseman Brandon Carlo told reporters:

"In a game like that, you know you don't want to overthink those things too much. It is a passionate fan base, that's one of the greatest things of playing here and being a Maple Leaf is having fans that are behind you like that. There's gonna be ups and downs for sure.

"[You] have bad games in the playoffs, certain things like that. It's not just subject to this group, by any means. So I think that that needs to be taken into account, too." (7:45)

The Florida Panthers have now won three in a row in this series, and the local fans could feel the series slipping away as the Panthers poured it on. Carlo, however, was not making any excuses or calling the fans out. He's sympathetic to their frustration and believes it's on the team to play well enough to prevent this from happening.

The Leafs will have one chance on the road in Game 6 to stave off defeat. If they do, they'll send the series back to Toronto for Game 7.

Maple Leafs coach at a loss for Game 5 failures

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube could only watch from the sidelines as his team took a drubbing at the hands of the Florida Panthers, the defending Stanley Cup champions.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

Afterward, he was at a loss for words. He said via The Athletic:

“Yeah, it’s hard to explain it. We all got to be better. Myself included. We can’t start the game that way. That’s the big thing for me — sets the tone for the game. I don’t have an answer for you for why. It’s sports. Things happen.”

Toronto didn't crack the scoreboard until the third period, but the game was well in hand by then.

