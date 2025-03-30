  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Leafs' Brandon Carlo relieved after surviving all-out tilt with UFC fighter Mike Malott's brother Jeff

Leafs' Brandon Carlo relieved after surviving all-out tilt with UFC fighter Mike Malott's brother Jeff

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Mar 30, 2025 05:19 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn
Brandon Carlo talked about his fight with Kings' Mike Mallott (Source: Imagn)

The Toronto Maple Leafs secured a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo got involved in a hand-to-hand combat with rival Kings forward Jeff Malott. With how intense the game was, both teams played like playoff contenders.

Ad

A little over three minutes into the game, Carlo dropped the gloves with Malott near the Leafs' goalpost. It started with a little push and pull between both players and soon they both exchanged heavy punches. It went on for over 25 seconds when the referees intervened and stopped the fight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It just happens fast. I was right there in front of the net. He asked if I wanted to go, so I said yes. Good on his part," Carlo said (via The Hockey News). "I think it's good for me, too, to step up in those ways occasionally. I'm not much of a fighter, but I enjoy doing things for my team. So whatever is needed of me, I will."
Ad

Brandon Carlo' last fight was on March 30, 2023, against Boone Jenner. The 28-year-old now has eight career fights. However, little did Carlo know that Malott was the brother of UFC fighter Mike Malott.

"Not at all, but knowing that information, I'm thankful I'm not knocked out right now," Carlo said with a smile. "So that's good to know, and I'll definitely do a little bit more research next time."
Ad
Ad

Brandon Carlo has been a steady defenseman since joining the Leafs at the trade deadline. In 11 games, he has one assist and averages 18:12 of ice time with Morgan Rielly.

Leafs secured the win following Brandon Carlo's fight

The Maple Leafs defeated the Kings with a strong third-period push. After their fight, both Carlo and Malott smiled and talked in the penalty box. Talking to the media, Brandon Carlo spoke about the mutual respect they had for each other.

Ad
"I think he's been in just a couple of games. I think he appreciated that I went in. I appreciate the same thing from him," Carlo said. "I have a lot of respect for guys that step up in that way. So afterward, just kind of saying good job and moving on from there."
Ad

Following the fight in the first period, both teams remained without a goal. Alex Laferriere gave the Kings a 1-0 lead in the second period with a backhand goal.

Auston Matthews tied it 1-1 with a short-handed wrist shot 55 seconds into the third period. John Tavares later made it 2-1, scoring on a 4-on-3 power play after Matthews’ rebound. Tavares added an empty-net goal at 18:35 to secure the win.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी