The Toronto Maple Leafs secured a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo got involved in a hand-to-hand combat with rival Kings forward Jeff Malott. With how intense the game was, both teams played like playoff contenders.

A little over three minutes into the game, Carlo dropped the gloves with Malott near the Leafs' goalpost. It started with a little push and pull between both players and soon they both exchanged heavy punches. It went on for over 25 seconds when the referees intervened and stopped the fight.

"It just happens fast. I was right there in front of the net. He asked if I wanted to go, so I said yes. Good on his part," Carlo said (via The Hockey News). "I think it's good for me, too, to step up in those ways occasionally. I'm not much of a fighter, but I enjoy doing things for my team. So whatever is needed of me, I will."

Brandon Carlo' last fight was on March 30, 2023, against Boone Jenner. The 28-year-old now has eight career fights. However, little did Carlo know that Malott was the brother of UFC fighter Mike Malott.

"Not at all, but knowing that information, I'm thankful I'm not knocked out right now," Carlo said with a smile. "So that's good to know, and I'll definitely do a little bit more research next time."

Brandon Carlo has been a steady defenseman since joining the Leafs at the trade deadline. In 11 games, he has one assist and averages 18:12 of ice time with Morgan Rielly.

Leafs secured the win following Brandon Carlo's fight

The Maple Leafs defeated the Kings with a strong third-period push. After their fight, both Carlo and Malott smiled and talked in the penalty box. Talking to the media, Brandon Carlo spoke about the mutual respect they had for each other.

"I think he's been in just a couple of games. I think he appreciated that I went in. I appreciate the same thing from him," Carlo said. "I have a lot of respect for guys that step up in that way. So afterward, just kind of saying good job and moving on from there."

Following the fight in the first period, both teams remained without a goal. Alex Laferriere gave the Kings a 1-0 lead in the second period with a backhand goal.

Auston Matthews tied it 1-1 with a short-handed wrist shot 55 seconds into the third period. John Tavares later made it 2-1, scoring on a 4-on-3 power play after Matthews’ rebound. Tavares added an empty-net goal at 18:35 to secure the win.

