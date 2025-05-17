Leafs' captain Auston Matthews makes feelings known about $11,000,000 goalie after his first playoff shutout

Auston Matthews led the charge for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 against the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

The Captain scored his first goal of the series, which happened to be the game-winner, helping the Maple Leafs force a Game 7 back at home on Sunday night.

It was Matthews' best effort of the playoffs, and it came with his team's season on the line. Another Maple Leaf whose performance was just as good in Game 6 was goaltender Joseph Woll.

With Anthony Stolarz still out injured, Woll has been thrown into the fire in this series, and on Friday night, he was perfect. The 26-year-old stopped all 22 shots thrown his way, securing the first shutout of his playoff career.

Auston Matthews was asked about his goaltender after the win. Leafs Latest shared his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"He’s one of the most focused guys I’ve been around in my career. I think he understands who he is and what makes him successful, and he does it to a T. He’s very professional every single day. You know, just a mix of calm and focus," Matthews said.

"I think both our goalies this year have played exceptionally well for us. And for him to step in like he has — we had all the confidence in the world that no matter who’s going to be in net, they’re going to come up big. And he’s been playing great," Matthews added.

Joseph Woll is in the final season of his three-year, $2,300,000 entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs. His three-year, $11,000,000 extension to remain in Toronto will kick in to start the 2025-26 campaign.

Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs are not satisfied yet

Auston Matthews is happy to have scored and kept the Maple Leafs' season alive with a Game 6 win, but he knows Game 7 is going to be that much more difficult.

Sportsnet shared the captain's comments after the win on Friday night on X.

"It feels good, always feels good. But, just to get that win, you know, feels great, obviously. The job's not done yet. It's like I said, it's a gutsy win to keep our season alive, but we've got one more job to finish," Matthews said.

Auston Matthews is 0-5 all-time in Game 7s and has recorded just three assists in those five games.

He and the Maple Leafs will look to change the narrative with everything on the line against the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Toronto. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

