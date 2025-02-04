Leafs captain Auston Matthews stonewalls question of Canadian fans brutally booing USA National Anthem at NHL games

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews shared his thoughts on the trend of Canadian fans booing the U.S. national anthem during NHL games.

The booing of America's Star-Spangled has become a notable occurrence in cities like Ottawa, Calgary, and most recently at Rogers Arena during the Vancouver Canucks' game against the Detroit Red Wings.

The reaction from Canadian fans stems from the political climate following the announcement of steep tariffs by U.S. president Donald Trump's administration. Auston Matthews acknowledged that political issues were involved but clarified that he didn't want to get into politics.

"Not to get into politics, but you're getting into politics. So I'm not getting into politics. So, I'll take the next question," Matthews said.

The 25% tariffs on all Canadian imports sparked frustration among Canadians. Although the tariffs were scheduled to take effect from Tuesday, the Trump administration reportedly delayed their implementation for a month after Canada and Mexico reached last-minute agreements to enhance border security measures.

Fans react to Auston Matthews' statement on Canadian fans booing U.S national anthem

NHL fans on social media wasted no time in responding to Auston Matthews' comments regarding the Canadian fans booing the American anthem.

They took to X (formerly Twitter) with their opinions on how the Leafs captain handled the question and shared their thoughts on his decision to steer clear of the political discussion.

One tweeted:

"Good question and an even better answer."

Another chimed in:

"I’d be pissed of the media tried baiting me into this stuff."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"It’s a shame that you even thought it was smart to even ask him that in the first place," a third fan posted.

"Who's the hoser reporter trying to trap him with questions like that? Lol. Honestly ridiculous," one fan blasted the reporter.

"This is why people hate certain reporters. They’re trying to get attention from the answers they may get…," another X user opined.

Auston Matthews will be captaining Team USA at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off international competition scheduled to take place next week in Montreal and Boston.

The 27-year-old has accumulated 40 points through 20 goals and as many assists in 37 games this season. The Leafs face off against the Calgary Flames at Saddledome on Tuesday.

