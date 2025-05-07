"Leafs fans are insufferable": Internet reacts to $1,000,000-reward Sam Bennett "wanted" posters

Internet users are reacting with amusement and criticism to the appearance of 'wanted' posters offering a $1,000,000 reward for the Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett.

The posters started making the rounds after Bennett delivered a controversial hit on Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz during Monday’s game.

Stolarz was hurt on the play and later had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher. While Bennett was not penalized or suspended for the incident, some Leafs fans took exception, distributing 'wanted dead or alive' style posters of the Panthers forward.

While some are treating the posters as an over-the-top joke, others see them as one of the sport's worst fandoms. One Twitter user wrote,

"this is exactly why Leafs fans are insufferable (Leafs fan),"

Another fan said,

"Worst fan base in the league...what weirdos."

Here are some fan reactions:

"I'm willing to do it. I'll risk jail time if it meant helping the boys get a step closer to winning the cup." one fan joked.

"He'll likely go off for a couple goals tomorrow night after all this attention." another fan wrote.

"Better then leafs net media asking for rule changes. Panthers in 6" a user commented.

"I’m surprised it wasn’t signed. From Karen. Nobody plays the fake tough guy card better then leafs nation." another user wrote.

Anthony Stolarz has since been released from the hospital. On Tuesday, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube provided a positive update on Stolarz, and he has not been ruled out for Game 2.

Sam Bennett on his hit on Anthony Stolarz

Sam Bennett addressed reporters on Tuesday regarding his hit on Anthony Stolarz. He shared that the two remain close, calling Stolarz "a good friend" after their Stanley Cup win together last season.

Sam Bennett also mentioned he contacted Stolarz after the game to check in on him. Bennett said he had no intent to injure on the play, saying:

“You never want to see an injury like that. From my point of view, I’m just taking the puck to the net. I didn’t even know we made contact until after. I’m on the power play, I’m trying to score and I’m taking the puck to the net. That’s really all there was to it.” (per thehockeynews.com)

Sam Bennett acknowledged the outside perception of him can be shaped by divisive plays like this, but said it's part of the game and that he plays a hard style of hockey.

The Panthers and Maple Leafs face off again in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

