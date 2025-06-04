“Leafs fans in shambles” “Holy overpay”: NHL fans react as Brock Nelson signs 3-year, $22.5M extension with Colorado Avalanche

Brock Nelson will not be hitting the free agent market after all.

The Colorado Avalanche's trade deadline acquisition officially signed a three-year, $22,500,000 contract extension on Wednesday afternoon. Nelson was a pending UFA, having just completed the final season of the six-year, $36,000,000 contract extension signed with the Islanders in 2019.

Despite plenty of speculation that the 33-year-old would be moving on after just 26 games as an Av, Colorado has locked up who they presume to be their second-line center for the next several years.

NHL fans have begun reacting to the news of the contract extension on Wednesday on X (formerly Twitter).

"Leafs fans in shambles," one fan wrote.

"Holy overpay," another fan wrote.

"This contract will take him through his age 87 season, what an inspiration!" another fan added.

"Thought he was going to Minnie for sure," one fan wrote on X.

"7.5 per? Good god why?!?!?" wrote another fan.

"7.5M a year... Wonder what the Avs will do with Martin Necas. Especially since it sounds like it wasn't a fan of being here," added one last fan.

Mixed reaction from the hockey world and Avs fans in learning about Brock Nelson's extension to remain in Colorado. He potted 56 points (26 goals, 30 assists) in 80 games with the Islanders and Avalanche last season.

Brock Nelson is happy to continue his career with the Avalanche

After officially agreeing to a three-year contract to extend his stay in Colorado, Brock Nelson expressed his excitement about the decision.

The Colorado Avalanche shared the article with his comments on X.

"My family and I are excited to be staying in Colorado... Having spent my entire career with one organization, we weren’t totally sure what to expect when we arrived in Denver. But getting the opportunity to play for the Avalanche, to compete with a great group of teammates in that locker room, and in front of the tremendous fans at Ball Arena, we knew this was where we wanted to stay," Nelson said.

Nelson had spent the first 11 and a half seasons of his NHL career with the New York Islanders, so this certainly was a big change for him and his family.

He will look to have a good summer and build more chemistry with the group as the Avalanche seek another Stanley Cup with the core of Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

