Leafs HC Craig Berube calls out 'too many undisciplined penalties' following Game 4 shutout loss to Panthers

Craig Berube and the Toronto Maple Leafs are ready to move past their 2-0 shutout loss in Game 4 against the Florida Panthers on Sunday night.

It was a frustrating outing that the Maple Leafs want to flush from their memories in order to shift all of their focus towards putting forth a much better effort back home in Game 5.

While they want to forget most of what went wrong, one thing their head coach wants them to remember is how undisciplined they were. Toronto took six minor penalties throughout the night, including four consecutive minors in the first period, leading to Carter Verhaeghe's eventual game-winning goal.

Craig Berube was not happy about their lack of discipline and wants that to change moving forward. The Toronto Maple Leafs shared his full media availability on YouTube.

"Thought discipline hurt us last game, as we talked about, especially in the first period. You know, we got to be disciplined. So it's important. I know there's penalties, and you're probably going to get some penalties, but we gotta smart. I thought that we took, we took too many undisciplined penalties last game where we didn't need to my opinion," Berube said (9:09).

Berube is in the first season of the four-year contract he signed to become the Maple Leafs' head coach last offseason.

Craig Berube hinted at some lineup changes for Game 5

After two consecutive losses and little to no production from the bottom six, Craig Berube could be making some tweaks to his lineup on Wednesday night.

Berube was noncommittal on his lineup, sparking speculation on potential changes. Sportsnet writer Luke Fox shared the update on X (formerly Twitter).

"Maple Leafs have some game-time decisions. Not injury related. Craig Berube has lineup decisions he’s keeping close to vest," Fox wrote.

Fox went on to mention that centerman David Kampf is the strongest possibility to enter the lineup. Kampf has not played a single game in these playoffs and suffered an upper-body injury in his last appearance back on April 2. It remains to be seen who the 30-year-old could be replacing should he return to action.

The Maple Leafs will host the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of their second-round series on Wednesday night in Toronto. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

