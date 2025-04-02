Leafs HC Craig Berube gets 100% honest about rotating between Joseph Woll & Anthony Stolarz for playoffs amid starting goalie dilemma

The Toronto Maple Leafs have only eight games remaining until the playoffs. They will have to decide between Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz to start in the first game of the postseason.

Ad

Leafs coach Craig Berube was asked if he would rotate goalies in the playoffs.

“I never have," Berube said on Wednesday, via Toronto Sun's Terry Koshan. "I’ve had to put goalies in situations, but that’s something I’ve never done,” Berube told NHL insider Terry Koshan. “It’s always a question we’ll discuss and go over at some point here. Maybe we already have. We’ll see.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Toronto is splitting starts between Woll and Stolarz (16-8-3). Stolarz will start against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday and has won his last six with a 2.00 GAA and a .929 save percentage.

Woll played well on Sunday, stopping 28 of 30 shots. He has a 25-13-1 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .906 save percentage this season.

Since 2004, the Leafs have won only one playoff series, which came in the 2022-23 NHL season, and they lost in the second round. This disappointment has placed a lot of burden on their playoff performance expectations.

Ad

Toronto is first in the Atlantic Division with 94 points and a record of 45-25-4. The Tampa Bay Lightning are second, just one point behind.

Goalie Joseph Woll made 29 saves to help Leafs defeat Ducks

The Toronto Maple Leafs won 3-2 against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at Honda Center. Leafs goalie Joseph Woll praised the team for its performance.

"As a full team, we did a great job," Woll said after the game, via NHL.com. "We had some amazing blocks by our defensemen, and just a good job staying to our structure, staying patient and getting a tight win."

Ad

Toronto thought it scored early but Anaheim challenged Matthew Knies' goal for a high stick on Mitch Marner. The goal was overturned. Max Domi gave the Leafs a 1-0 lead with 36 seconds left in the first period, skating past Radko Gudas and scoring with a backhand shot.

Marner made it 2-0 at 6:29 of the second period. He blocked a shot, broke away and slid the puck past Lukas Dostal. Leo Carlsson scored for Anaheim at 7:50 of the second as his wrist shot went through traffic and past Woll.

Sam Colangelo tied it 2-2 at 2:16 of the third period when he scored on a power-play rebound after hitting the post. Steven Lorentz scored the game-winner at 11:35 for Toronto's 45th win this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama