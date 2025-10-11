Leafs HC Craig Berube gets brutally honest about Auston Matthews' gameplay adjustments without Mitch Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost a close game to the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 4, falling 6-5 in overtime. Dylan Larkin scored the winner for Detroit, completing a comeback after Toronto led 5–3 in the third period. The game showed strong effort from both sides, but for Toronto, much of the attention stayed on how they are adjusting without Mitch Marner this season.

Coach Craig Berube spoke about Auston Matthews’ play and how he is handling the changes before their rematch against Detroit.

“I don’t think there’s a huge adjustment, to be honest with you,” Berube said. “He’s a great player, and he’ll find a way to do what he needs to do to get the job done.” [1:50 onwards]

Auston Matthews, who serves as captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, continues to be an important figure for the team. He started the 2025–26 regular season with one goal and a +1 rating through one game, logging 20 minutes and 31 seconds of ice time.

Earlier in September, Matthews shared his thoughts on starting the season without Marner, calling him a “friend for life.” He said it was difficult to see a teammate and close friend move on.

“Those are always tough conversations to have,” Matthews said. “Obviously, at the end of the day, you’re teammates, you’re also friends, and he’ll be a friend of all of ours for life.”

Marner, now with Vegas, left behind a strong bond with the Leafs’ core. Earlier in August, Matthews also mentioned that the business side of hockey can be tough.

"We'll obviously miss him, he's a great friend and great teammate. That's kind of the business side of it that's tough, but wish him nothing but the best. We'll just keep it moving," he said.

Mitch Marner shares honest thoughts on facing the Maple Leafs for first time

On Tuesday, Mitch Marner talked about what it will be like to play against Toronto Maple Leafs as a member of Vegas Golden Knights. The 28 year old said it will feel strange walking into Scotiabank Arena as a visitor after spending nine years with Toronto.

“I know it will be weird walking into the visitors side for once,” Marner said, via NHL.com.

He mentioned that he still has a lot of appreciation for the people in Toronto but is ready for this new chapter.

“I still have a lot of appreciation and love for a lot of people there,” Marner added.

Toronto is now learning to build chemistry with new players and adjust to a different lineup.

