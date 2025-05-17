Leafs HC Craig Berube gets honest about Max Pacioretty's 'huge' goal forcing Game 7 vs Panthers

Craig Berube had the Toronto Maple Leafs ready to go from the start in Game 6 against the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

After coming out flat in their 6-1 Game 5 loss on home ice, the Maple Leafs played like the more desperate team in Game 6. Auston Matthews led the way with the ice-breaking goal midway through the third period, while Joseph Woll shut the door en route to a 2-0 shutout win.

While the captain and goaltender will get most of the credit, which they deserve, veteran Max Pacioretty once again came up clutch as an unsung hero. The 36-year-old buried the insurance marker with just under six minutes remaining in the third period to give Toronto a much more comfortable lead.

Pacioretty has been a nice surprise in the playoffs, having already produced eight points (three goals, five assists) in 10 games. Head coach Craig Berube was asked about his big goal and overall play on Saturday morning.

"We talked about his injuries and how he's battled back from them. Came in here kind of an up-and-down deal with injuries again this year and different things. But he stays with it, and he's got, you know, a lot of character, you know, and a guy that wants to, you know, help the team try to win. You know, that's really what he's here for. And he's done a real good job of it and obviously got a huge goal last night for us," Berube said (13:22).

Max Pacioretty is a pending UFA on a one-year, $873,770 contract signed with the Maple Leafs days before the 2024-25 regular season opener.

Craig Berube had his fingerprints all over Game 6

The Toronto Maple Leafs played just about as perfect of a road playoff game as possible in Game 6, and a lot of that can be thanks to Craig Berube.

Berube has instilled a new style of play in Toronto, and that was on full display on Friday night. TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun echoed that in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the game.

"What a fascinating series. That was the Craig Berube road game right there. Huge goal for Mathews. But the Panthers are so comfortable on the road … I honestly have no clue what we get Sunday night for Game 7," LeBrun wrote.

He certainly put his stamp on Game 6 and will hope to do the same in another do-or-die battle on Sunday.

Berube and the Maple Leafs will be put to the test in a Game 7 against the Panthers on Sunday night in Toronto. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

