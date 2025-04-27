Leafs HC Craig Berube goes gaga over $2,775,000 forward despite missing series takeover chance after loss to Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies has been impressive during the postseason, earning praise from his coach. During the Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators in Game 4, Knies scored a great goal. He powered through two defenders, chipped the puck past them, and scored over goaltender Linus Ullmark’s blocker to tie the game 2-2.
This was his third goal of the postseason. He is in the last year of his three-year, $2,775,000 contract and has three goals, six shots and seven hits in four games. Speaking to NHL insider Nick Barden, Coach Craig Berube praised Knies for his performance.
"It’s a high-end goal by him," Berube said, via Barden on X. He keeps impressing me, along with impressing everybody in the organization."
Despite the loss, Berube was positive about the team's efforts. The Leafs registered 34 shots on goal compared to Ottawa’s 21. The Leafs also dominated faceoffs, winning 57.4%. Now, the Game 5 is set for Tuesday.
"I thought our team played extremely hard and did a lot of great things," Berube said, via NHL.com. "We gave up four shots in two periods. I thought we defended hard, played hard. Bounces go one way or another, I’m not too concerned about it. I thought our team was ready to go. Did a lot of good things tonight and it didn’t work out."
The Leafs are still leading the series 3-1, and they will aim to win Game 5 to secure their spot in round 2 of the playoffs.
Leafs forward Matthew Knies talked about his goal
In Game 4, the Ottawa Senators started strong with an early two-goal lead. Senators first took the lead when Tim Stutzle scored on a power play at 9:03. Within five minutes, Shane Pinto scored another to make it 2-0. John Tavares responded for Toronto and scored with William Nylander's helper to make it 2-1.
In the second period, Matthew Knies' goal made the score 2-2.
“I saw that the D were kind of talking there,” Knies said, via NHL.com. “I think they miscommunicated a little bit on who was going to go there, so I thought I’d jump and just poke it ahead of them because I thought I had more speed. Just tried to put it upstairs on [Sens goalie Ullmark].”
Ottawa regained the lead in the third period when David Perron scored. But Oliver Ekman-Larsson matched the Senators' drive to tie it 3-3.
Jake Sanderson scored the game-winner in overtime at 17:42 with a wrist shot past Anthony Stolarz to give Ottawa the win.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama