Leafs HC Craig Berube makes his feelings known about Auston Matthews' crucial Game 6 bounce-back against Panthers 

Auston Matthews finally found the back of the net in Game 6 on Friday, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs stay alive in the playoffs. After going 10 second-round playoff games without a goal, Matthews scored to break a long drought.

The goal came midway through the third period. The Florida Panthers made a mistake in their zone, and Mitch Marner grabbed the puck. He quickly found Matthews with speed. Matthews fired a low shot that slid under Sergei Bobrovsky's stick and legs. It gave Toronto a 1–0 lead in a must-win game.

“I mean, that felt great,” Matthews said after the game.

Leafs coach Craig Berube praised his captain's effort and leadership.

“He plays 200 feet for me,” Berube said. “Touches all areas of the game and got a big goal for us tonight, obviously. It starts with his determination. His leadership that way, and you know it rubs off on the rest of our team.”

Matthews wasn't just important because of the goal. He also played strong defensively, winning 56 percent of his faceoffs. Toronto controlled 67 percent of shot attempts while he was on the ice at five-on-five.

Late in the game, with the Leafs protecting a lead, Berube leaned on Matthews again. He played 2:54 of the final 3:32. During that stretch, he blocked a shot, won a faceoff and helped close out the win.

Earlier in the game, Matthews took a stick from Sasha Barkov to the eye and briefly left to get checked.

“A little scary there,” he said. “I had some trouble seeing, so they just wanted to go check it out in the room.”

Despite the injury and pressure, Auston Matthews delivered when the Leafs needed him most. His goal, along with strong play from Mitch Marner and Max Pacioretty, forced a Game 7.

"Gutsy. Just a gutsy, gutsy win all around," Matthews said.

Auston Matthews commends Joseph Woll’s calm and focus after Game 6 shutout

Auston Matthews praised Joseph Woll after the Leafs' Game 6 win over the Panthers.

"He’s one of the most focused guys I’ve been around in my career. I think he understands who he is and what makes him successful, and he does it to a T. He’s very professional every single day. You know, just a mix of calm and focus," Matthews said.

Matthews also said both Leafs goalies have played well all season. Woll stopped all 22 shots in Game 6 for his first playoff shutout. He stepped in for the injured Anthony Stolarz and helped force a Game 7.

Matthews said the team had full confidence in whoever is in net. Woll is finishing his entry-level deal and will start a $10.98 million contract next season.

