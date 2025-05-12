  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Leafs HC Craig Berube makes his feelings known as 'physical' series against Panthers reaches boiling point

Leafs HC Craig Berube makes his feelings known as 'physical' series against Panthers reaches boiling point

By Jackson Weber
Modified May 12, 2025 16:56 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Maple Leafs vs Panthers - Source: Imagn

Craig Berube and the Toronto Maple Leafs are no longer in control of their second-round series against the Florida Panthers.

Ad

The Maple Leafs squandered a 2-0 series lead with two consecutive road losses in the Sunshine State. Game 3 was a 5-4 overtime thriller, while Game 4 was a dominant 2-0 Panthers win that could have been much worse if not for the excellent performance from Joseph Woll.

Frustration began to show in Game 4, and the temperature of the series appears to have risen in the process. It was a very physical affair that included several big and controversial hits on both sides.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube was asked how he felt his team handled the increased physicality and emotion on Sunday night. TSN reporter Mark Masters shared his response on X (formerly Twitter).

"We expected it & I think we're fine with it. We're handling it, we're physical. I thought we were the more physical team last night," Berube said.
Ad

Toronto did wind up out-hitting Florida 47-40 in Game 4; however, that could be because the Panthers had control of the puck and play for most of the night.

Craig Berube is not panicking despite back-to-back losses

While the Maple Leafs didn't get the results they were hoping for in Florida, Craig Berube remains calm and composed heading back to Toronto.

In fact, the bench boss liked how his team played in Game 4. The Toronto Maple Leafs shared his full postgame media availability on YouTube.

Ad
"In the end, I really liked our physicality and compete out there. The guys played hard. It is a tough series. They are a very good team. We know that. It is a battle," Berube said (7:55).

youtube-cover
Ad

Berube and the Maple Leafs will now have several days off to rest and regroup for an all-important Game 5 back in Toronto. The winner of a Game 5 when tied 2-2 in a best-of-seven series has gone on to win 79.3% of the time in NHL history.

The Maple Leafs will look to increase that percentage when they host the Panthers in Game 5 of this second-round series on Wednesday night in Toronto. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

About the author
Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.

Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.

When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Jackson Weber
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications