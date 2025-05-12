Leafs HC Craig Berube makes his feelings known as 'physical' series against Panthers reaches boiling point

Craig Berube and the Toronto Maple Leafs are no longer in control of their second-round series against the Florida Panthers.

The Maple Leafs squandered a 2-0 series lead with two consecutive road losses in the Sunshine State. Game 3 was a 5-4 overtime thriller, while Game 4 was a dominant 2-0 Panthers win that could have been much worse if not for the excellent performance from Joseph Woll.

Frustration began to show in Game 4, and the temperature of the series appears to have risen in the process. It was a very physical affair that included several big and controversial hits on both sides.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube was asked how he felt his team handled the increased physicality and emotion on Sunday night. TSN reporter Mark Masters shared his response on X (formerly Twitter).

"We expected it & I think we're fine with it. We're handling it, we're physical. I thought we were the more physical team last night," Berube said.

Toronto did wind up out-hitting Florida 47-40 in Game 4; however, that could be because the Panthers had control of the puck and play for most of the night.

Craig Berube is not panicking despite back-to-back losses

While the Maple Leafs didn't get the results they were hoping for in Florida, Craig Berube remains calm and composed heading back to Toronto.

In fact, the bench boss liked how his team played in Game 4. The Toronto Maple Leafs shared his full postgame media availability on YouTube.

"In the end, I really liked our physicality and compete out there. The guys played hard. It is a tough series. They are a very good team. We know that. It is a battle," Berube said (7:55).

Berube and the Maple Leafs will now have several days off to rest and regroup for an all-important Game 5 back in Toronto. The winner of a Game 5 when tied 2-2 in a best-of-seven series has gone on to win 79.3% of the time in NHL history.

The Maple Leafs will look to increase that percentage when they host the Panthers in Game 5 of this second-round series on Wednesday night in Toronto. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

