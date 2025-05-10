Leafs HC Craig Berube 'not worried' about Auston Matthews' scoring woes despite Game 3 OT loss against Panthers

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs hold a 2-1 series lead over the defending Stanley Cup champions in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Most Maple Leafs fans would have been ecstatic to hear that heading into the postseason; however, in the moment, they're not as thrilled.

Toronto was one goal away from grabbing a 3-0 lead and putting the Florida Panthers on the brink of elimination on Friday night. Instead, nemesis Brad Marchand, once again, broke their hearts in overtime to secure a 5-4 Game 3 win, cutting the series deficit to 2-1.

The Maple Leafs played quite well and remain confident after the loss. But in a market like Toronto, there is always a worry about something, and right now that's Auston Matthews' lack of goal-scoring.

Head coach Craig Berube was asked about it on Saturday and brushed off any concern about his captain. The Toronto Maple Leafs shared the full media availability on YouTube.

"Listen, he's obviously great, a great scorer; we all know that. I'm not too worried about it. I mean, it is what it is like. Yeah, he needs to hit the net. He's trying to hit the net. He's not trying to miss a net. He's trying to hit the net. So I, you know, I'm not going to really elaborate on that too much," Berube said (13:07).

Matthews has recorded 10 points (two goals, eight assists) through nine games in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs thus far.

Former NHLer Jay Rosehill thinks Auston Matthews is injured

Former Toronto Maple Leaf, now NHL analyst, Jay Rosehill shared his opinion on Auston Matthews' goal-scoring woes on Saturday.

Rosehill took to X (formerly Twitter) to provide what he believes the issue is.

"If you win 3 Rocket Richard Trophy’s in 5 years, you don’t trade in scoring goals to focus on blocking shots and winning face offs. Auston Matthews has to be hurt," Rosehill wrote.

Auston Matthews missed 15 games during the regular season with a nagging upper-body injury and also appeared to hurt his hand blocking a shot in Game 5 of their first-round series against Ottawa. Either way, this is the playoffs, and almost every player is dealing with an injury of some sort.

Matthews will continue to battle through it when the Leafs are back in action for Game 4 against the Panthers on Sunday night in Florida. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at Amerant Bank Arena.

