Leafs HC Craig Berube remains clueless about Jake McCabe injury hit during Panthers matchup

The Maple Leafs lost one of their top defensemen on Tuesday when Jake McCabe sustained an undisclosed injury during a 3-2 win over the Panthers. McCabe went to the locker room with 1:10 left in regulation after a hit by Carter Verhaeghe caused him to fall hard and awkwardly into the boards.

While it is speculated that the injury occurred on that play, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said after the game that he wasn’t sure when it happened, according to TSN reporter Mark Masters on X (formerly Twitter).

"I’m not sure when it happened, to be honest with you,” Berube was quoted as saying. “I really don’t know."

After Matthew Knies scored 15:09 into the final frame, McCabe also collided with another player.

The Maple Leafs clinched a playoff berth with the win over Florida and lead the Atlantic Division with 96 points through 75 games (46-25-4). McCabe has been a key contributor to Toronto’s success this season, averaging a career-high 21:31 time on ice.

McCabe is listed as day-to-day and is out for Saturday’s home game against the Blue Jackets.

Toronto’s 6-foot-2 center David Kampf was also forced to leave Tuesday’s game with an upper-body injury. He has also been ruled out for the Columbus matchup.

Maple Leafs make adjustments following Jake McCabe's injury

Toronto lost one of its top defensemen when Jake McCabe exited Tuesday’s game. His 23 points (2 goals, 21 assists) through 66 games rank third among Maple Leafs defensemen.

During Friday’s practice, Oliver Ekman-Larsson was seen skating alongside Chris Tanev, indicating that he is the likely candidate to step into McCabe’s role.

Ekman-Larsson, in his first season with Toronto, has played 15 seasons in the NHL. The Swedish defenseman is averaging 20:58 of ice time and has recorded 29 points through 74 games this season.

