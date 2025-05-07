Leafs HC Craig Berube, Scott Laughton make their thoughts clear on Aaron Ekblad's addition to Panthers after 2-game suspension

Aaron Ekblad has served his two-game suspension and will be back in action on Wednesday for the Florida Panthers. He has been suspended numerous times this season, most recently for hitting Brandon Hagel illegally in the first round of the playoffs. It resulted in two games, which included Game 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Ad

Ekblad and the Panthers trail 1-0 in the series, but his return could shift it in their favor, as his absence was glaring.

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube discussed Ekblad's return via The Hockey News.

"He's a real good player, obviously," Berube said on Wednesday. "I think he sees all areas of the game. It's a big get for them to get him back in the lineup."

Ad

Trending

Toronto center Scott Laughton, who will face Ekblad frequently on the ice, talked about the Florida defenseman's skills.

"Bigger body, right-shot defenseman who can shoot the puck," Laughton said. "He's got good feet and makes good plays. He's a good defenseman."

The Maple Leafs will be without a key player in Game 2 on Wednesday. Anthony Stolarz took a hit to the head from Sam Bennett in Game 1 and went to the hospital. Joseph Woll will start in his place.

Ad

Panthers coach reflects on getting Aaron Ekblad back

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice will get a crucial piece of his defense back on Wednesday, with Aaron Ekblad available.

Aaron Ekblad is eligible to return (Imagn)

"The quality of his play this year was really high," Maurice said, via The Hockey News. "We thought he was very good. Just the path over the last three years of him growing in the role, so his game was really good."

Ad

Despite scoring three goals in the third period, it wasn't enough to force Game 1 into overtime. However, Maurice believes the defenseman's return is a positive sign.

"If there's the positive, and we'll take it, he's in really good shape right now," Maurice said. "That man is as fit as he's ever been in his life, and now we get him back. We'd like to keep him for more than a couple of games."

The puck drop for Game 2 is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama