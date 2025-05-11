Leafs HC Craig Berube sends clear message to $2,700,000 'big, physical player' after Game 3 OT loss to Panthers

Craig Berube and the Toronto Maple Leafs are feeling good heading into Game 4 of their second-round matchup with the Florida Panthers. Toronto holds a 2-1 series lead and appears to have found a recipe for success in order to beat the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

Stars William Nylander and Mitch Marner, among others, have been very productive, while the team has also gotten big contributions from the depth throughout the lineup. However, one forward who has been held to just one assist in nine games to begin the playoffs is Bobby McMann.

The 29-year-old is coming off a 34-point (20 goals, 14 assists) regular season in 74 games played and was expected to be a key piece to the puzzle behind the core in the postseason. That has yet to be the case, and on Sunday, head coach Craig Berube was asked what needs to change in McMann's game moving forward.

The Toronto Maple Leafs shared the full media availability on YouTube.

"I think it's more about focusing on two or three things out there. You know, we know he's a great skater. He's got good speed. Big, physical player. And so for me, it's about focusing on using your speed, obviously, getting there, arriving on time on the forecheck, arriving on time at the net, things like that. Use your speed, use your physicality," Berube said (9:40).

"And then for me, it's all about wall play and things like that. For a player like himself, he's got to be good on the walls and make sure he's doing a good job there. That's important. But I think he can get to the net more. He's going to get his looks from his speed and his shot, but he needs to get around the paint more. I think that's a big thing for me, is getting to the blue paint," Berube added.

Bobby McMann is in the first season of a two-year, $2,700,000 contract extension signed with the Maple Leafs in 2024.

Craig Berube looks to be keeping the same lineup in Game 4

Despite the overtime loss in Game 3, Craig Berube won't make any changes to his lineup heading into a pivotal Game 4.

TSN Maple Leafs reporter Mark Masters shared the lines from Sunday's morning skate on X (formerly Twitter).

Bobby McMann begins on the fourth line, though it is fair to wonder whether Craig Berube could move him up should he feel it's warranted. It was also revealed that Auston Matthews didn't skate because of rest and will be available to play on Sunday night.

The Maple Leafs will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Panthers in Game 4 on Sunday night in Florida. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at Amerant Bank Arena.

