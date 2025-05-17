Leafs HC Craig Berube sends crystal clear message to team ahead of do-or-die Game 7 against Panthers

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube wants his team to stay focused and work hard in Game 7. He doesn’t believe in overthinking things. He believes in effort, determination and sticking to the basics. On Sunday, they play a must-win Game 7 against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena.

Berube spoke to reporters after practice on Saturday. Berube has been here before. He coached the St. Louis Blues to a Game 7 win in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. He said it’s about staying focused after both good and bad games.

“You got to move on from a tough game, just like you got to move on from a good game,” he said (12:41). "You got to get focused again."

Berube isn’t thinking about the past and wants his players focused on the job ahead. He said the Leafs showed determination in Game 6.

"They did a good job of that,” he said. “They brought the emotion“

Berube kept his message simple and clear.

“We just got to work. We got to make sure we're working,” he said. “Got to kind of work before skill, and then the skill can take over at some point.”

The Leafs forced Game 7 with a 2-0 win in Florida on Friday. They bounced back after a rough 6-1 loss at home in Game 5. That night, fans booed and even threw jerseys on the ice. But Toronto responded with a strong, focused effort.

Auston Matthews scored to break a 0-0 tie in the third period. Mitch Marner made the pass. Max Pacioretty added another goal later. Joseph Woll made 22 saves for his first playoff shutout.

Apart from Craig Berube, Mitch Marner and Joseph Woll embrace the challenge ahead of Game 7

The Maple Leafs are one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2002. But history hasn’t been kind. The team is 0-5 in Game 7s since 2018. Two of those losses were at home.

Mitch Marner said Game 7 is the kind of moment players dream about.

“The job's only gonna get harder,” he said via TSN. “Can't be satisfied.”

Joseph Woll said the team is ready.

“We feel good going in,” he said. “Just gonna take that through.”

Berube has a 2-1 record in Game 7s. Panthers coach Paul Maurice is 5-0. He said the game frees players from thinking too much.

“All the energy that you got with no concern about tomorrow,” Maurice said.

Craig Berube’s message stays the same: focus on the game, control your emotions and let skill follow hard work.

