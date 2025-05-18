Leafs HC Craig Berube sends deepest condolences to Jets' Mark Scheifele after tragic death of his father, Brad

Mark Scheifele played Game 6 for the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday after learning that his father, Brad Scheifele, had died. The Jets announced on Saturday morning that Brad died on Friday. Mark stayed at the team hotel during the morning skate.
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube shared his support.
“My heart goes out to him and his family,” Berube told the media on Sunday. “The courage he showed to play that game, and played well. It's a terrible situation. You feel for him, but I understand why he played. I really do. That's a tough day for everybody there.”
On Saturday, Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said the team is standing behind Mark.
“As an organization, we’re doing everything we can to support him,” he said. “We wish and give his family our most sincere condolences. And we ask that everybody respect their privacy this time.”
Jets captain Adam Lowry shared memories of Brad from past team events.
“Spending my whole career here, numerous fathers trips, just the energy that he had was unmatched,” he said. “His joy and excitement for life."
Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel says he is proud of Mark Scheifele
Mark Scheifele scored the only goal for the Jets in the second period of Game 6 on Saturday. After the game, Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel praised Scheifele’s effort.
“For him to go through what he had to go through, and perform the way he did, so proud of him. And his dad would be so proud of him,” Arniel said via NHL.com.
Scheifele played nearly 19 minutes, won seven of 12 face-offs and led the team with nine hits. In overtime, he was in the penalty box for tripping. The penalty happened with only 15 seconds left in the third period. Dallas scored the winning goal during that power play.
After the loss, Scheifele hugged goalie Connor Hellebuyck. He rested his head on Hellebuyck’s shoulder. His teammates had shown support earlier by hugging him after the penalty.
