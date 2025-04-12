Leafs HC Craig Berube shares Toronto's approach as playoffs inch closer

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube spoke before Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens. The Maple Leafs have a 48-26-4 record this season, and they are about to finish first in the Atlantic Division and have secured a seat in the playoffs.

Speaking to the media at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Berube said the team is in good shape.

"I think we’re in good shape," the head coach said. "You want to finish by playing good hockey down the stretch — that’s important. We’re fighting for our division, and that matters. At the same time, you’re managing everything. We’re shorthanded on the back end tonight, with a couple of defensemen out."

Toronto hasn't won the Stanley Cup since 1967. They have won just one playoff round since 2004. The Maple Leafs hired Berube to replace Sheldon Keefe ahead of this season. Berube brings Stanley Cup experience after winning with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

The Leafs have won seven of their last 10 games with a record of 7-2-1. William Nylander leads the team with 44 goals. Mitch Marner has 97 points and is close to his career's first 100. Auston Matthews (30 goals) and John Tavares (37 goals) continue to produce strong numbers.

Leafs coach Craig Berube talked about facing Montreal on Saturday

Craig Berube expects Montreal to compete hard on Saturday.

"I know they played last night, but throw that out the window. That's not going to matter tonight because they're going to come," Berube said, about Montreal. "They're going to be excited to play us here. They always are. They give us a tough game every time we play them. So I expect the same."

Berube also talked about Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson, who has scored six goals and 58 assists for 64 points and is a strong candidate for the Calder Trophy award.

"He's an elite player back there," Berube said. "He's hard to handle. He drives a lot of their offence, and he's so good with the puck, at transporting it up the ice and doing things in the offensive zone that you normally don't see. He's a very elusive player."

The Canadiens are still fighting for a playoff spot. They hold the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Leafs are leading the season series 2-1.

