Leafs HC Craig Berube shuts down Auston Matthews-Mitch Marner splitting speculations for must-win Game 6 against Panthers

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube is keeping Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner together for Game 6. The Leafs face elimination against the Florida Panthers, down 3-2 in the series. There were talks of splitting the two but Berube turned down those rumors.

"So, they remain together tonight," Berube said. "These guys have been a combo for a long time & they've had a lot of success. So, I trust them. I believe in them."

In Game 5, Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Holmberg sat out. They were replaced by Nick Robertson and David Kampf. For Game 6, Jarnkrok and Holmberg will return to the lineup. The Leafs hope the changes help their struggling offense. The bottom-6 forwards have not scored in the playoffs.

"We do need them to chip in," Berube said, via TSN. "It's not like they're not trying to score. They've just got to keep doing what they're doing and see what happens with goals."

Auston Matthews has not scored in the series. Marner scored the winning goal in Game 2, but that was his lone goal so far. The Panthers are playing tight defense, making it hard for Toronto to score. Berube believes keeping Matthews and Marner together is the best option.

"I liked our game with the other guys in the lineup," Berube added. "Other guys are rested, ready to go. We played good hockey with that lineup we have (for Game 6)."

On the Panthers’ side, forward Evan Rodrigues will miss Game 6 due to an injury. If needed, Game 7 will be played in Toronto on Sunday.

Jay Rosehill says Auston Matthews might be hurt, calls out Mitch Marner for poor playoff play

Former NHL player Jay Rosehill shared his thoughts on Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. He said the Toronto Maple Leafs are struggling because their top players are not performing:

"Your engine is what gets you there, and you lead with your superstars and your star players. And Auston Matthews... I just have to assume that he's severely injured. I mean, he's whiffing on pucks, forehand, backhand, he can't hit the net, a semblance of himself, even if he was 100%, people have their doubts about his compete level."

Rosehill thinks Matthews might be injured because he looks off. Rosehill was more direct about Marner.

He claimed Marner plays the same way every time, and it doesn’t work in the playoffs.

According to Rosehill, star players need to lead, especially in the playoffs. He believes the Leafs can't win unless Matthews and Marner play better.

