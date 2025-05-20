Leafs HC Craig Berube shuts down Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand's Toronto media, fan pressure comment following playoff elimination

Craig Berube and the Toronto Maple Leafs are putting a bow on the 2024-25 season.

Ad

Days after Sunday night's disappointing 6-1 loss in Game 7 of their second-round series with the Florida Panthers, the Maple Leafs are having their end-of-season media availabilities.

As usual, things began with the head coach, Craig Berube. He was asked a multitude of questions throughout his session, though one subject was more prevalent than others. That is the pressure the players face in the demanding Toronto market.

Panthers players, including Brad Marchand and Matthew Tkachuk, have made comments after the series, saying they feel bad for the Maple Leafs because of the pressure they have to deal with. Berube was asked to share his thoughts on all of it and shut it down on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

Reporter Tobias Barkley posted some of those comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"Like you just said, and you know, there's pressure everywhere. I don't care where you're playing. If you're playing in that game seven and you're in Columbus, there's pressure to win. Okay? You know, the only pressure that we should feel is right inside the locker room from each other. That's, honestly, my opinion," Berube said.

Ad

He was then asked specifically about Tkachuk's take.

"I don't know. I can't answer that," Berube added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Craig Berube just completed his first season behind the Maple Leafs' bench after signing a four-year contract last offseason.

Craig Berube continued to be asked about the pressure

The hot topic of discussion, the pressure of playing in Toronto, continued to come up during Craig Berube's end-of-season media availability.

Despite the sentiment of others feeling bad for his Maple Leaf players, Berube was not willing to use it as an excuse.

Ad

Jesse Blake of SDPN shared more of what he had to say on X.

"Pressure comes from inside the locker room. That's it," Berube said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Craig Berube has been around the NHL long enough to understand that there is pressure in every market, and it's about how you block it all out and focus on the task at hand to achieve the ultimate goal.

He will look to take these lessons learned and move forward into year number two behind the bench of the Maple Leafs with the hopes of getting another step closer to bringing the Stanley Cup back to Toronto for the first time since 1967.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama