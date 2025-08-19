  • home icon
  Leafs' Matthew Knies attends ex-Gophers teammate Grant Cruikshank's wedding in Wisconsin - "My two favorite people got married"

Leafs' Matthew Knies attends ex-Gophers teammate Grant Cruikshank's wedding in Wisconsin - "My two favorite people got married"

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 19, 2025 11:00 GMT
Leafs' Matthew Knies attends ex-Gophers teammate Grant Cruikshank's wedding in Wisconsin [via IG/@matthewknies]

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies attended the wedding of his former University of Minnesota teammate Grant Cruikshank and Elizabeth Janikowski in Wisconsin this past weekend.

On Monday, he shared a carousel of pictures on his Instagram from the event. In the caption, he wrote:

“My two favorite people got married! Congratulations to the Cruikshanks!!”

One of the photos Matthew Knies shared showed a group shot on the dance floor, where he and several guests posed with the couple in white caps while celebrating. Another picture saw Knies posing outdoors at sunset with the group of groomsmen in black suits and bow ties.

In another click, Knies smiled alongside the newlyweds during the afterparty.. The final shot from the carousel featured Knies and the couple on the dance floor, again wearing the matching caps and celebrating late into the night.

Matthew Knies and Grant Cruikshank were teammates on the Golden Gophers men's hockey team during the 2021-22 NCAA season. They both played in the Big Ten Conference competing at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as part of the Gophers’ roster that season.

Grant Cruikshank is currently playing for the Hershey Bears, the AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals. He re-signed with the Bears this summer on a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season. Prior to joining Hershey, Cruikshank played for the Toronto Marlies over the previous two seasons.

Matthew Knies was present at the 2025 PWHL Draft for girlfriend Ella Huber

Matthew Knies was present at the arean when his girlfriend Ella Huber was drafted 10th overall in the second round of the 2025 PWHL Draft by the Boston Fleet. On August 13, she signed a two-year contract with the team that will keep her through the 2026-27 season.

She later posted a few photos from the day on her Instagram. One picture showed Ella walking up to the stage as her name was called. Another click saw her posing with Knies and her parents on draft day. The final slide featured her holding a Boston Fleet stick for the official draft photographs.

“So grateful & excited for what’s ahead @pwhl_fleet,” Ella captioned the post.
Before turning pro, Huber played four seasons with the University of Minnesota where she served as captain in her senior year. She finished her college career with 52 goals and 88 assists for 140 points in 157 games including a career-high 48 points in her final season.

Earlier, she developed with the Chicago Mission program where she won multiple state, regional and national titles, and she represented Team USA at the 2020 U18 World Championship earning a gold medal.

