All it took was a few seconds for Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies to drop his gloves against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud during their matchup on March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Knies had kept the memory of the hit that Whitecloud laid on him earlier in the season that forced him from the lineup for a pair of games.

Knies shared his thoughts on the incident on Wednesday, March 12, and said it was the perfect opportunity for him to exact some revenge.

“I think it just kind of lined up perfectly that we were both starting, and I thought I'd ask him and kind of get it out of the way early,” Knies said (via The Hockey News). “I just kind of earned some respect there, and I just wanted to get back at him a little bit for the hit.”

Leafs forward Mitch Marner later revealed that they were told by Knies that he was going to drop the gloves against Whitecloud if the opportunity presented itself, which it ultimately did.

“He told us he was going to see if he could get that, obviously with the hit that happened the last time that we played them,” Marner explained (via The Hockey News). “He kind of gave us the heads up, so we didn’t know if it was going to happen or not. Great fight by Kniesy.”

The Maple Leafs were ultimately defeated by the Golden Knights by a 5-2 final score on March 5.

Vegas got a goal and an assist each from Tomas Hertl, Noah Hanifin, Jack Eichel, and Tanner Pearson, helping them win their third straight game. Auston Matthews and Marner scored for the Leafs during the setback.

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube credited Matthew Knies for standing up for himself

Craig Berube, the current head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, racked up more than a few fighting majors during his NHL playing career. Berube was known as one of the more feared enforcers in the League back in his day.

To see Knies square off in retaliation for a hit that injured him earlier in the season, he deserved full credit in Berube's mind.

“I think going back to that hit, he wanted some redemption,” said Berube. “I give him a lot of credit to do that and get it out of the way early and then go play hockey."

Knies, who is originally from Arizona, is playing in his second full NHL season.

