Leafs' Matthew Knies gets candid about pressure of playing in Toronto, dealing with constant media attention

Matthew Knies is ready for the challenges of playing in Toronto. At 22, he is already entering his third full NHL season and has shown that he can perform well. He recorded 29 goals and 29 assists last season, proving he is an important player for the Maple Leafs.
Knies focused on preparing for the next campaign this offseason. He knows playing in Toronto comes with constant media attention and high expectations, but he sees it as a positive challenge. Knies also tries to balance honesty and modesty in public.
"You have to be very modest but also not say what everyone wants to hear, too, but say what we truly believe," Knies said on Monday, via The Athletic. "I want that feeling that I’m playing for the whole city."
With Mitch Marner's departure and questions circulating online, Knies said he doesn’t let pressure bring him down and believes it'll help him be better.
"Everyone’s always going to tell you the cliché that pressure is a privilege and stuff," Knies said. "But I think it’s honestly so much fun that there’s so many people so invested in our group. I’d be upset with fans if they weren’t happy with my game if I wasn’t playing well."
He remains focused on improving his game and does not get distracted by criticism.
Knies inked a six-year $46.5 million contract extension with the Maple Leafs on July, and discussed it after signing.
“I just wanted to be here as long as possible really; I wanted a longer term," Knies said, via NHL.com. "This deal fit with my trajectory as a player, this was kind of the sweet spot for both of us. I was excited to get it done and get it done before free agency and try to help them out as much as possible.”
The contract gives him long-term security and allows him to fully focus on the team and the city.
Matthew Knies reacts to Mitch Marner trade
In the same interview with The Athletic on Monday, Matthew Knies reflected on the Maple Leafs trading Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights in July. Marner signed an eight-year $96 million contract before he was moved.
“It feels really weird, to be honest," Knies said. "It's hard to picture him in a different jersey,"
For Knies, playing in Toronto is about growing as a player and handling the responsibilities that come with it.
