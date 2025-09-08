Leafs' Matthew Knies gets candid about pressure of playing in Toronto, dealing with constant media attention

Matthew Knies is ready for the challenges of playing in Toronto. At 22, he is already entering his third full NHL season and has shown that he can perform well. He recorded 29 goals and 29 assists last season, proving he is an important player for the Maple Leafs.

Ad

Knies focused on preparing for the next campaign this offseason. He knows playing in Toronto comes with constant media attention and high expectations, but he sees it as a positive challenge. Knies also tries to balance honesty and modesty in public.

"You have to be very modest but also not say what everyone wants to hear, too, but say what we truly believe," Knies said on Monday, via The Athletic. "I want that feeling that I’m playing for the whole city."

Ad

Trending

With Mitch Marner's departure and questions circulating online, Knies said he doesn’t let pressure bring him down and believes it'll help him be better.

"Everyone’s always going to tell you the cliché that pressure is a privilege and stuff," Knies said. "But I think it’s honestly so much fun that there’s so many people so invested in our group. I’d be upset with fans if they weren’t happy with my game if I wasn’t playing well."

Ad

He remains focused on improving his game and does not get distracted by criticism.

Knies inked a six-year $46.5 million contract extension with the Maple Leafs on July, and discussed it after signing.

“I just wanted to be here as long as possible really; I wanted a longer term," Knies said, via NHL.com. "This deal fit with my trajectory as a player, this was kind of the sweet spot for both of us. I was excited to get it done and get it done before free agency and try to help them out as much as possible.”

Ad

The contract gives him long-term security and allows him to fully focus on the team and the city.

Matthew Knies reacts to Mitch Marner trade

In the same interview with The Athletic on Monday, Matthew Knies reflected on the Maple Leafs trading Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights in July. Marner signed an eight-year $96 million contract before he was moved.

“It feels really weird, to be honest," Knies said. "It's hard to picture him in a different jersey,"

For Knies, playing in Toronto is about growing as a player and handling the responsibilities that come with it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama