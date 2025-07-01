Leafs' Matthew Knies makes his feelings known about Mitch Marner's trade to Golden Knights

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies made his feelings known about former teammate Mitch Marner’s departure. Knies was candid about the nostalgia he felt as a result of Marner’s trade to the Vegas Golden Knights.

In an appearance on TSN published on July 1, Knies expressed his emotions about the time he spent with Marner.

Knies expressed:

“I mean, it's, it's sad to see him go. He's an incredible player, incredible person. Yeah, I wasn't, wasn't excited to see that at all. You know, I think getting to play with him for the past two years has been incredible, and getting to learn from him.”

Knies spent the bulk of his playing time with Mitch Marner and captain Auston Matthews on the Maple Leafs’ top line. That combination enabled Knies to reach a career-high 29 goals this past season.

As such, Knies took advantage of the opportunity to thank Marner for everything he represented as a teammate to Knies.

“I can't thank him enough for what he did. And, but yeah, I think we're excited for the group we have. I think we saw some, you know, huge pieces coming back, and obviously some great players still there, so I'm excited for this year, I think we're gonna have a good group."

Knies’ positive comments highlight how the team is sad to see Mitch Marner go, but also excited about the things to come this upcoming season. Knies and the Leafs will be welcoming a new group of players, hoping to get over the proverbial playoff hump next postseason.

Mitch Marner thanks fans for support via IG post

Marner bid Maple Leafs fans farewell with a sentimental IG Post published on July 1 - Source: Imagn

Mitch Marner bid Toronto fans farewell in a heartfelt IG post on Tuesday. The Golden Knights forward penned a thank-you letter to fans, stating his appreciation for the time spent in Toronto.

While Marner regretted not being able to win a championship in Toronto, he expressed his pride in wearing the Blue and White.

He wrote:

“I’m so proud to have been a Toronto Maple Leaf.”

Marner expressed his gratitude to fans by stating:

“To the fans: thank you. Playing in Toronto is special because of you.”

Mitch Marner was clear about being a different person at this stage of his life. After nine seasons in Toronto, Marner stated he was ready to face a new chapter in his life.

