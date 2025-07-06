Leafs' Nick Robertson ties the knot with partner Emma at Graydon Hall Manor

This weekend, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson tied the knot with his longtime partner Emma Desantis. The couple exchanged vows at the historic Graydon Hall Manor, followed by a reception on the Toronto Harbour.
The wedding was organized by Muse Event Co, with photography by 515 Photo Co and videography by Brubacher Films, who shared a highlight reel from the event on their Instagram.
“Meet the Robertsons ✨ Emma & Nick had such a beautiful wedding on the weekend! From the ceremony at Graydon Hall Manor to the reception on the Toronto Harbour - this day was full of faith, joy, and beauty all around!” read the caption of the post.
Nick Robertson shared a black-and-white click from the special occasion at the wedding venue holding hands with Emma. In the caption, he wrote:
“Same team, forever”
Emma’s hair and makeup were done by Shan Petro Hair and Shannon Petrolito & Co, while the floral arrangements came from Delight Floral Design. The couple had a live band from Wellington Music, a photo booth by Fame & Flash and even a live painter, Alyssa Art. The custom dance floor, cake and furniture rentals were all provided by top Toronto vendors.
Guests traveled in style with help from Luxury Coach, Moe Limo Limousine, and City Cruises Canada which hosted the water-side part of the celebration.
Emma Desantis keeps a low public profile and this is one of the first major appearances the couple has made together.
Nick Robertson takes next step towards his future in Toronto
Earlier this weekend, Nick Robertson also made a major move in his contract negotiations as a restricted free agent by filing for salary arbitration. The Leafs had previously extended him a qualifying offer worth $919,000.
Robertson is seemingly seeking a bigger role and a better deal after earning $875,000 last season. Last year, talks dragged with Robertson pushing for a raise and at one point, he even considered a holdout. He eventually signed a one-year deal and scored 15 goals in 69 games this past season under new head coach Craig Berube.
Robertson started strong but saw reduced ice time late in the season and didn’t dress during the playoffs. Still, his goal production stayed consistent with the 14 goals he scored the season before.
With Mitch Marner’s departure, more roster spots are open and Robertson is seen as a possible internal replacement to help cover the scoring gap. If arbitration goes ahead, a neutral party will decide Robertson’s salary and the outcome will be binding unless the Leafs walk away making him a UFA. But then again, that’s unlikely as the team still values his potential.
