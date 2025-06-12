Leafs' Ryan Reaves pens 3-word congratulatory message for TJ Oshie on NHL retirement after 1010 games

Washington Capitals forward TJ Oshie announced his NHL retirement on Monday. His decision came after he missed the 2024-25 season due to a chronic back injury. Oshie got injured in the spring of 2024, but he hoped to return.
TJ Oshie spent this season on long-term injured reserve. He played in the NHL for 16 seasons, playing 1010 games in the St. Louis Blues and the Capitals jerseys.
Ryan Reaves of the Toronto Maple Leafs shared a message for TJ Oshie after his retirement. Reaves wrote on Instagram:
"Congrats Osh Babe."
In 2023-24 season, TJ Oshie played 52 games, scoring 12 goals and 25 points. He finished his career with 302 goals and 393 assists, making 695 points. He also played 106 playoff games, scoring 34 goals and collecting 69 points.
Oshie’s best offensive season was in 2013-14 when he earned 60 points. He scored a career-high 33 goals in the 2016-17 season. He was in the last year of his eight-year, $46 million contract signed in 2017.
Oshie retired on the anniversary of the Capitals' 2018 Stanley Cup celebration. That year, Washington won their first championship, led by Alex Ovechkin. Oshie played an important role in the playoffs. He had eight goals and 21 points in 24 games. The Capitals beat Blue Jackets, Penguins, and Lightning before winning against the Golden Knights in the final.
TJ Oshie thanks Capitals fans in retirement speech Oshie announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday, delivering an emotional speech at Washington Harbour. He reflected on his 16-year career, saying:
“This moment is bittersweet, but I’m filled with gratitude.” (0:58)
He also pointed out his deep bond with his Capitals teammates:
“You four have a special place in my heart. A bond reserved only for family.” (14:17)
Oshie thanked Capitals fans:
“I hope I’ve made you and the city proud by the way I’ve played the game. In 2018 We celebrated in the streets together because we won the cup together. We felt your energy and fed off of it. You can't talk about capitals hockey without mentioning our amazing fan base.” (14:59)
Oshie recalled a special memory from his youth:
“Today I will give all I have, for this moment may never come again.” (18:37)
Oshie announced his retirement, surrounded by family, friends, and teammates who supported him throughout his career.
