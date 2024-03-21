Leafs' Sheldon Keefe 'somewhat happy' after allowing Alex Ovechkin to add two goals in his race against Wayne Gretzky

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe had nothing but praise for Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin in his race to catch the legendary Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record in the NHL.

His comments came after Alex Ovechkin had a two-goal night against the Maple Leafs in a 7-3 loss to the Buds. Sheldon Keefe was impressed with his club's effort during Wednesday night's contest.

Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews recorded two goals and three assists in a 5-point effort on the ice. Willian Nylander had a goal and three assists, while the depth of the roster came into play as well.

John Tavares recorded another goal in two straight games. Tyler Bertuzzi also scored a goal in the third to help the Maple Leafs run away with the game.

Newly signed forward, Bobby McMann had a goal in the game as well.

Keefe, however, was more keen on Ovechkin's two goals because he is in the race to either tie or make history in the NHL. His first goal of the game came from his signature spot in the offensive zone and snipped it home on a one-timer.

Expand Tweet

In an interview with a Maple Leafs' "Hot Stove" staff member, Keefe said:

"I guess we are going to have to cover those one-timers on the pre-scout maybe [laughs].

"He found two in the net, but he found some others tonight. Guys look for him. I don’t love how we handled some of those situations, but he is a world-class player.

"If we can get the two points and still allow him to add to his total, I guess we will take that. Everybody leaves somewhat happy."

Alex Ovechkin started his career with the Washinton Capitals, where he has been a scoring and playmaking machine in the game of hockey. His goal total so far is 843 goals scored in the NHL, chasing the 894 set by Wayne Gretzky.

Sheldon Keefe speaks on defensive pairings additions to Maple Leafs roster

Sheldon Keefe had nothing but good words to share on the defensive upgrades GM Brad Treliving had made at the trade deadline.

During the same interview, Keefe said:

"Since their arrival, we have essentially just been rolling the three D pairings. We are not concerned about matchups or anything like that. We think each pair can take on any matchup or responsibility. We don’t have to go chasing things. We think that is helpful."

With the additions of the newly acquired defensemen, Ilya Lubushkin and Joel Edmonsun, the Leafs' roster is more revamped and possesses the depth that the team needs.

According to Sheldon Keefe, the top three defensive pairings are an area the Maple Leaf's roster was ailing in. Not to mention that the defense system was depleted in a manner of toughness, speed and skill.

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Edmonton Oilers next at home on March 23.